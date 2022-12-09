Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of DLocal Limited (“DLocal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLO) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 16, 2022, Muddy Waters Capital LLC (“Muddy Waters”) published a research report concluding that DLocal “is likely a fraud.” Muddy Waters alleges that DLocal has repeated disclosures about its Total Processing Volume and accounts receivable “that flatly contradict one another” and that there is “a contradictory discrepancy between two key subsidiaries’ accounts payable and accounts receivable.” Muddy Waters also alleges that DLocal engaged in multiple misrepresentations to disguise the timing and the source of funding for an insider option exercise.

On this news, DLocal’s share price fell $10.76, or more than 50%, to close at $10.46 per share on November 16, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 1, 2022, Muddy Waters published another report stating that DLocal has held calls with clients from several banks, stressing that it had separated client funds from its own. The report also said that DLocal’s calls with clients were “non-specific” and “sweet-talking,” and that “all [the Company] needed to do to address this issue was provide an explanation as to how the cash flows reconcile.”

On this news, DLocal’s share price fell $2.21, or 15.1%, to close at $12.39 per share on December 1, 2022.

