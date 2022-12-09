For the third consecutive year, NW Natural scored the second-highest in customer satisfaction among large utilities in the West, according to J.D. Power.

NW Natural received 773 points in the West large utility segment, which represents utilities serving 500,000 or more residential customers, as part of J.D.+Power%26rsquo%3Bs+Gas+Utility+Residential+Customer+Satisfaction+Study.

This is the 19th time the company has scored in the top two in the West. NW Natural also scored in the top 10 in the nation among large gas utilities this year.

“We’re proud to serve our communities with safe and dependable service. Our customers have always been the focal point at NW Natural,” said David Anderson, President and CEO. “It is particularly satisfying to once again this year receive such robust confirmation that they appreciate our commitment to service, safety and reliability.”

The 2022 Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 57,239 online interviews conducted from January 2022 through October 2022 among residential customers of the 84 largest gas utility brands across the United States, which represent more than 64.6 million households.

The study, now in its 21st year, measures residential customer satisfaction with natural gas utilities across six factors: safety and reliability; billing and payment; price; corporate citizenship; communications; and customer service.

About NW Natural

NW Natural, a part of Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has been doing business for more than 160 years. NW Holdings owns NW Natural, NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 790,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores.

We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and taking care of our employees and communities. Learn more in our latest ESG+Report.

