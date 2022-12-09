NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (“G-III” or “Company”) ( GIII). Click here to contact us.

G-III is an American clothing company which designs, manufacturers, and markets women’s and men’s apparel in the United States through a portfolio of proprietary and licensed brand names.

On December 1, 2022, Morris Goldfarb, G-III’s Chairman and CEO announced, among other things, that during the quarter “higher inventory levels caused logistical challenges within our distribution centers” and that “[t]his resulted in significant one-time charges in the third quarter, that were above our expectations, which adversely impacted our bottom line by approximately $0.40 per diluted share.”

Following this news, on December 1, 2022, G-III shares fell by $9.66 per share, a drop of over 44%, to close at $11.97 per share.

