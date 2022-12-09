SAN DIEGO, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether SQZ Biotechnologies Company ("SQZ" or the "Company") (: SQZ), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What if I purchased SQZ common stock? If you purchased SQZ common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/sqz-biotechnologies-class-action-ipo

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at [email protected] or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On or around October 29, 2020, SQZ announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,411,765 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. The company then issued a press release on December 1, 2022, stating “Armon Sharei, PhD, Chief Executive Officer at SQZ Biotechnologies, will step down from his role as CEO and the Board of Directors, effective immediately.” The company also announced, “SQZ Biotechnologies Board of Directors approved a restructuring plan which includes a workforce reduction of approximately 60 percent.”

The stock price closed at $1.78 on December 1, 2022.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or [email protected] .