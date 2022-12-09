BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- springbig (the “Company”) ( SBIG), a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, today announced that it has been honored at the South Florida Business Journal’s (SFBJ) 2022 Miami Inno Fire Awards. The annual awards ceremony celebrates 25 founders, entrepreneurs and startups revolutionizing their respective industries and invigorating the region’s ecosystem.



springbig has been recognized for making remarkable strides in the cannabis loyalty and marketing space. The Florida-based imprint offers a complete suite of e-commerce tools to help clients consolidate a highly fragmented cannabis technology ecosystem. springbig’s 2021 revenue growth of 58% demonstrates that its products and services are in high demand in the ultra-competitive cannabis industry.

This year, the Company established an e-commerce loyalty partnership with Olla, the industry's most customizable cannabis e-commerce platform, and an exclusive partnership with Kind+, the first scalable platform to power subscriptions and recurring orders for cannabis end consumers. Additionally, springbig added a private app to the Shopify store and introduced three new loyalty marketing features that allow retailers to communicate candidly with their evolving consumer audiences.

springbig’s continued advancements at the intersections of cannabis and e-commerce have previously earned the Company several honors and awards. This year, springbig ranked 69th on Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America, the third year in a row they’ve appeared on the list, and ninth on Inc’s list of the fastest-growing private companies in the southeast region. Deloitte also ranked springbig 84th on its list of the 500 most innovative, fastest-growing companies in North America.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the South Florida Business Journal, alongside two dozen other companies that are making a positive impact in the region,” said Jeffrey Harris, Founder and CEO of springbig. “Five years ago, Natalie and I made the decision to pivot to the cannabis industry and it has been one of the best decisions we have ever made. Despite the challenges presented by the macroeconomic climate and the pandemic, among others, we are proud that we have been able to adapt to continually meet the needs of our clients.”

springbig was formally recognized at the 2022 Miami Inno Awards on December 1 at American Social, located at 690 SW 1st Ct, Miami, FL 33130.



