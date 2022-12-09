Modiv Inc. (“Modiv” or the “Company”) ( NYSE:MDV, Financial), an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that acquires, owns, and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate properties, today announced Aaron Halfacre, Chief Executive Officer, and Ray Pacini, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on December 7-8, 2022.

The presentation will begin at 3:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 7, and can be accessed live here: https%3A%2F%2Fsidoti.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_Ya7Vq9TgTweXw7hxqGvjgw. Modiv will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, December 7 and 8, 2022. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com%2Fevents.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc. is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company primarily invests in industrial and retail properties that are mission critical to tenants. Driven by innovation and an investor-first focus, the Modiv name reflects its commitment to providing investors with Monthly Dividends. As of September 30, 2022, Modiv had a $545 million real estate portfolio (based on estimated fair value) comprised of 3.2 million square feet of aggregate leasable area. For more information, please visit: www.modiv.com.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005040/en/