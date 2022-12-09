Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, announced that Chief Executive Officer John Rood will participate in the Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Space Summit taking place on December 6, 2022, in New York City.

Mr. Rood will participate in the Space Infrastructure – To the Moon and Back and Everything in Between panel beginning at 2:15 p.m. ET. Additionally, Mr. Rood will host meetings with institutional investors, which can be arranged through your Morgan Stanley representative.

“Economies of scale from larger launch vehicles and the concurrent effects of satellite miniaturization are driving increasingly affordable access to space,” said Rood. “As a result, the number of satellites in space is growing rapidly. The last-mile transportation and payload-hosting services that Momentus offers its customers, and the in-orbit maintenance, refueling and de-orbiting services that Momentus plans to offer, will enable these satellites to conduct their intended missions, including Earth observation, communications, Internet of Things, and missions performed by the Department of Defense, such as space situational awareness.”

Momentus launched its inaugural mission in May 2022 and has deployed eight customer satellites, including seven from its Vigoride Orbital Service vehicle and one from a third-party deployment system. The Company’s second demonstration mission is targeted to launch in December. The mission priorities include hosting a customer payload for Caltech, delivering a CubeSat to orbit for Qosmosys, and testing Vigoride’s performance in space, particularly related to its Microwave Electrothermal Thruster (MET) propulsion that uses water as a propellant. The non-toxic water propellant enables simpler, safer, and less expensive operations on Earth, and more sustainable in-space transportation services.

Panel Information

Momentus’ Chief Executive Officer John Rood will participate in the Space Infrastructure – To the Moon and Back and Everything in Between panel that will be moderated by Kristine Liwag, Aerospace and Defense Analyst, Morgan Stanley.

Date: Tuesday, December 6th – 2:15-2:55 p.m. Eastern Time

For conference details or to register for the event, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fmsevents.dealogic.com%2Fclientportal

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that offers in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which may constitute “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Momentus or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Momentus’ control. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company on March 9, 2022, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.momentus.space. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201006073/en/