Submission is EQRx’s first to European Medicines Agency



Application is based on data from the pivotal Phase 3 AENEAS trial evaluating aumolertinib as first-line treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQRx, Inc. ( EQRX), a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and expanding access to innovative medicines for some of the most prevalent disease areas, including cancer and immune-inflammatory conditions, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted for review its marketing authorization application (MAA) for aumolertinib, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) in development for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with activating EGFR mutations, and for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR T790M mutation-positive NSCLC.

“This acceptance is an important milestone for aumolertinib, and for EQRx, as we focus on improving and broadening patient access to today’s therapeutic innovations within this class of medicines,” said Melanie Nallicheri, president and chief executive officer of EQRx. “The European Medicines Agency engages with 27 member states to ensure that the needs and concerns of a wide range of patients, including approximately 60,000 European patients who may be diagnosed with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer annually, are represented. We believe that, if approved, aumolertinib can provide an additional and potentially differentiated option for patients in Europe with this form of lung cancer, and we look forward to working with the EMA as it conducts its review.”

In 2020, lung cancer was the third most diagnosed cancer in Europe and the leading cause of cancer-related mortality, accounting for one fifth of cancer deaths.1 Globally, it is estimated that almost a third of patients with NSCLC, which accounts for approximately 85% of all lung cancers, have EGFR mutations.2

“For patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with EGFR mutations, third generation EGFR-tyrosine kinase inhibitors have become the standard of care in many places worldwide,” said Vince Miller, MD, physician-in-chief at EQRx. “However, these treatments are often not easily attainable for patients, and there remains a need for additional third-generation EGFR TKIs to increase treatment options and improve access to therapies for people with non-small cell lung cancer.”

The MAA is primarily supported by data from the pivotal Phase 3 AENEAS trial evaluating aumolertinib in the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated NSCLC. 3

This is EQRx’s second submission to a regulatory agency for aumolertinib. Aumolertinib’s MAA for use in EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer is currently under review by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

About Aumolertinib

Aumolertinib is a third-generation, irreversible epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that targets both EGFR-sensitizing and T790M resistance mutations with high selectivity over wild-type EGFR.4 Aumolertinib is being investigated in several ongoing clinical trials, including studies in first- and second-line EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Aumolertinib is approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for both first-line and second-line treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated NSCLC. Aumolertinib was discovered by Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (Hansoh Pharma), and EQRx has partnered with Hansoh Pharma on global development of aumolertinib with the goal of expanding access worldwide. EQRx holds the development and commercialization rights to aumolertinib outside of Greater China.

About the AENEAS Trial

AENEAS (NCT03849768) is a randomized, double-blind, multicenter, Phase 3 study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of aumolertinib versus gefitinib as first-line treatment for adults with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study was conducted by Hansoh Pharma and enrolled 429 patients who were randomized to receive either aumolertinib (n=214) or gefitinib (n=215). The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival as compared to gefitinib. Secondary endpoints include overall survival, overall response rate and safety. Results from AENEAS were published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology in May 2022.3

