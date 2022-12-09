TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in three upcoming investor conferences.

China Renaissance

December 6th, from 9 am – noon (Hong Kong time)

To attend, please contact Annie Liu, Corporate Access at [email protected]

Fubon Securities

December 7th, 10 am (Taiwan time).

To attend, please contact Melody Teng, Global Equities Division at [email protected]

CICC

December 8th, 10am (Hong Kong time).

To attend, please contact Nicole Yang, CICC Research Department at [email protected]

Navitas attendees will be Ron Shelton, CFO and Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations.

About Navitas

