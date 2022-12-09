NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street / Newsmax TV announces the broadcasting line-up of its nationally syndicated 1- hour TV show this Sunday, December 4, 2022, airing time 10-11 AM ET.



New to The Street's 412th TV episode line-up, features the following nine (9) corporate interviews:

1). Quantum Computing- Quantum Computing, Inc.'s ( QUBT) ($QUBT) interviews with Robert Liscouski, President, CEO, and Chairman, and Hunter Gaylor, Industry Expert/Advisor

2). American Made Product - American Rebel, Inc.'s ( AREB) ($AREB) interview with Andy Ross, Chairman, and CEO.

3). Ecological Solutions- The Sustainable Green Team ( SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group (VRM) presentation by Ken Bellamy, Founder VRM BioLogik.

4). Cryptocurrency – Volt Inu's ( CRYPTO: VOLT ) ( $VOLT ) interviews with Community Leaders, Pablo Cro, Ozzy, and Power Wright.

5). Hemp Cigarettes - Hempacco Co., Inc.'s ( HPCO) ($HPCO) interviews with Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olson, Co-Founder/ Chief Marketing Officer.

6). Cryptocurrency- Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc.'s ($OSIS) ("OSIS") interviews with Co-founders Chris Tabaro and Jalal Ibrahimi.

7). Email/Messenger Privacy Solutions - Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

8). Super Food- GMSacha Inchi's ( QEDN) ($QEDN) interview with Kate Bahnsen, CEO.

9). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, New to The Street's Co- Host Jane King and Hunter Gaylor have a conversation about the significance of Quantum Computing, Inc. ( QUBT) ($QUBT) ("QCI"). Hunter, who is an industry expert/advisor to QCI, and podcast host of "Hunting Opportunities to Consider," believes that Quantum Computing, Inc.'s software and hardware solutions can democratize the computer industry, which can solve everyday problems faster and more efficiently. Robert ‘Bob’ Liscouski , President, CEO, and Chairman of Quantum Computing, Inc. , appears on set with Jane King, explaining further about the Company. As a leader in quantum computer software products, QCI's ecosystem offers end-users easy access to quantum solutions for mainstream uses. Robert explains that current and classical technologies are in every aspect of our lives. QCI has a full stack of quantum software/hardware solutions to bring quantum computations to a new evolution beyond classical technology. Bob explains the significance of the Company's June 2022 acquisition of QPhoton, Inc., a quantum photonics innovation company that has developed a quantum photonic system (QPS). AI, new drugs, energy, and many other industries can quickly deploy a QCI software solution ready-to-run. Quantum's flagship product Qatalyst™ is a first of its kind for the marketplace, which does not involve substantial operational and human resource expenses to deploy. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Quantum Computing, Inc. - https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio welcomes Andy Ross, Chairman/CEO of America Rebel, Inc. ( AREB) ($AREB). Inspired by the song "American Rebel,” the Company started in 2015, making American-made safes and concealed carry weapons (CCW) apparel and backpacks. Andy passionately explains the Company’s mission, branded as “America’s Patriotic Brand.” The Company owns eight retail locations selling its products. Additionally, consumers can find products at 400 other retailers and sporting goods stores. The full stand-alone safes are the Company's flagship product, and along with its CCW apparel/backpacks and weapon lockers, the Company continues to grow. The Company will soon release its e-Bike into the market. Andy talks about his music career. His inspiration when he hosted an Outdoor Channel show evolved into his current position with American Rebel, Inc. The Company will feature its products at the upcoming SHOT trade show in Las Vegas in January 2023. As a patriotic Company – “Made in America,” Andy explains that demand is growing for American-made products, and he is excited about the Company’s future. With a strong social media presence, and websites, www.americanrebel.com and www.andyross.com , viewers can learn more about the Company’s mission and products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit America Rebel, Inc . - http://www.americanrebel.com/ .

The Sustainable Green Team ( SGTM) ($SGTM) and VRM BioLogik Group (VRM), an Australian Company, are in collaboration to bring VRM's HumiSoil product into the US Market. Airing on New to The Street, Ken Bellamy, VRM's founder , explains the hydrosynthesis science which manufactures water. Ken explains how sunlight absorbs solar energy into panels that convert light into usable energy. Plants capture sunlight, too, and convert the sun's energy using carbon dioxide to create carbohydrates and water. After a couple of decades, Ken was able to figure out this relationship between sunlight and plants. The hydrosynthesis process is a hydrogen oxidization process that brings nutrients and water back into the soil. The more water and nutrients in the soil, plants, and crops yield high amounts of food. VRM's hydrosynthesis can occur anywhere on the planet, day and night. Taking organic byproducts and stimulating the naturally occurring biological processes creates water. Soil has amazing water storage capability, and VRM developed a successful technique to increase crop yields and soil hydrations. Taking green wastes and food byproducts and converting them using VRM's hydrosynthesis technology in "Growing Water" can create sustainable solutions for worldwide food production. The documentary gives views on the ecological visions of both entities and shows the practical solutions now available. Websites: VRM BioLogik Group - https://www.vrm.science/ and The Sustainable Green Team - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

Volt Inu’s (CRYPTO: VOLT) ($VOLT) Community Leaders, Pablo Cro, Ozzy, and Power Wright join New to The Street’s TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio to discuss the Company’s DeFi products. Since its inception in December 2021, Volt Inu is a one-stop shop for DeFi products, with its generated profits going back to burning its native token, $VOLT. The burn rate is deflationary to its token supply, a Company objective. Community Leader, Pablo Cro, informs viewers that Volt has a uniqueness that other crypto companies don’t have, their ability to succeed during bear markets. The Company was formed during a bear market, giving attention to many details perhaps not accomplished during a boom cycle. Ozzy, also a Community Leader, talks about the relationships established within Volt’s community ecosystem and how they continue to grow and mature. The success of some of the largest crypto entities, including Bitcoin and Etherium, all have a common attribute, their communities. Community Leader, Power Wright, explains the importance of communicating effectively with Volt’s community, giving update details and transparency on products and operations. Volt is considered a meme coin with real-life utilities with everyday purchases using the $VOLT token. All three community leaders work diligently to enhance the ecosystem, ensuring community awareness and focusing on growing Volt’s brand name recognition. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Volt Inu - https://voltinu.in/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King interviews Hempacco Co., Inc.'s ( HPCO) ($HPCO) Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO, and Jorge Olson, Co-Founder/Chief Marketing Officer. From the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, viewers learn about the Company's hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products. Jorge explains the Company's goal in Disrupting Tobacco™ products with hemp cigarettes. The tobacco industry is a $1T global industry, while the hemp and cannabis industry is only at $25B. The growing market share for hemp-based smokable products provides opportunities. Jorge explains the different types of cannabinoid infusions that the Company uses to create other effects, from sleep to energy. Sandro discusses its successful celebrity joint venture partnerships with Cheech & Chong and Rick Ross. The Company makes smokable hemp products and wrapping, rolling papers that cater to celebrities' fans. Management continues to sign-up master distribution agreements, looks for new technological advancements, and will look at accretive acquisitions to grow its hemp-based product footprint. Hempacco owns its production facility, has vending machine locations, and has private-label products. The growth in their herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling papers continues. It took the Company two years to create its unique smokable hemp product line. Now, with patents and proprietary intellectual property (IP), the Company is positioned to gain more market share out of the $1T tobacco marketplace. The 2018 US Farm Bill allows hemp products to be sold legally in all 50 states and without special taxes. Displayed on countertops, merchants sell CBD-infused cigarettes. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hempacco Co., Inc. - https://hempaccoinc.com/ & https://realstuffsmokables.com/ . The segment is an updated version that originally aired on November 6, 2022.

New to The Street airs from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio TV Host Jane King's interview with Chris Tabaro, President / Co-Founder, and Jalal Ibrahimi, Vice-President/ Co-Founder of Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. ($OSIS) ("OSIS"). OSIS offers an ecosystem for end-users who like to tokenize their assets, goods, and services. The Company focuses on getting everyday people involved with Web 3.0, using simple applications to create NFTs, tokens, and "Smart Contracts." Jalal has a finance and accounting background and talks to viewers about his responsibilities to the Company's business operations. Chris talks about his vision; seeing a world that lacks trust in financial transactions, he saw an opportunity with blockchain technology to secure and verify assets and transactions. Chris shows viewers his 1,500-page, 50-month road map for the Company's future. Together Chris and Jalal started the OSIS platform with a 5-year plan to be one of the largest tokenized ecosystems where industries, governments, businesses, and individuals can utilize "Smart Contracts" for all transactions. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. ($OSIS) ("OSIS") - https://osisplatform.com/ .

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0),joins New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite studio. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. offers Sekur, a Swiss secure email and messenger communication application available on any mobile device, tablet, and desktop. Subscribers get cybersecurity protections not available with open-source programs for reasonable pricing , a complete and affordable cybersecurity solution for individuals and businesses. Many banks in the US violated banking privacy laws while using Big Tech open platforms to communicate banking information. Some banks used WhatsApp to message clients and for internal uses, which is a privacy violation, resulting in over $2B in fines. The solution is Sekur Private Data's Sekur products which offer encrypted secure communications and data management. SekurMessenger allows for private and secure texting and provides the receiver of text messages from the subscriber with the same encrypted features. Sekur's "Chat-by-Invite" app, available in 61 countries, allows texting to occur in a closed-loop system hosted and owned by Sekur in Switzerland . The platform offers archiving, a requirement for many regulated industries, including banks and other financial institutions. Alain told viewers that growth continues in Central America and other South American countries and expects more small-medium business (SMB) enterprises and governments to sign up for Sekur. In the US market, B2B partnerships are growing, too. Sekur's "Chat-by-Invite" app is available on iOS and Android; go to Sekur.com to download it. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. The Company never asks for a phone number to subscribe. Sekur is on track for an exciting 2023. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com . The segment is an updated version that originally aired on November 6, 2022.

From the New to The Street's Nasdaq Marketsite studio, Kate Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer of GMSacha Inchi ( QEDN) ($QEDN), joins TV Host Jane King to talk about the Company. Established in 2013 in Columbia, the Company creates nutritional products. It looks for sustainable farming initiatives which could help farmers make a better wage and plant crops that are not considered illegal. Known as a super food, the Sacha Inchi plant is grown for its seeds. The plant is high in nine essential amino acids, proteins, and Omega 3,6 and 9. The harvesting is about every 15 days giving farmers a sustainable crop with profits and growing consumer markets. The Company is working on a beverage with only 30 grams of calories and full of nutritional benefits, the only Sacha Inchi seed beverage worldwide. Because it is a seed and not a nut, there are no known allergies from consumption. The Company makes flour out of the seed, which adds nutrition to other food preparations. Also, the Company has products for athletes, pets, and snack food industries. Kate talks about a pending US SEC Reg A offering as either a Tier 1 or Tier 2; upon effectiveness, this will allow the Company to obtain investment funding. Kate believes 2023 will be an excellent year for the Company as it rolls out its beverage and other products into the marketplace. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit GMSacha Inchi - https://gmsacha.com/ .

On New to The Street’s “Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment,” Alain Ghiai, internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert and CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) talks about online shopping with TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. Ana says it is easy to store credit card information online on sites frequently used to shop. With the holiday season, online consumer sites are targets for hackers. Alain gives an analogy: would you leave your credit card at a retail location, informing the cashier you will come back tomorrow? So, leaving your credit card information stored on the web is the same premise. The answer is NO, so don’t keep your credit card or other private data on the web. Most online retail sites use a Big Tech platform for their transactions, with credit cards held in a database. Consumers often hear about database hacks where stolen credit card information and other sensitive data occurs. The SekurMail/SekurMessenger products can ensure a private communication platform for emails and texts. SekurMail sends a link to a recipient, which opens an email link for secure communication. Similarly, the SekurMessenger , with its "Chat-by-Invite" app, available in 61 countries, allows text messaging on a close-loop encrypted platform. When a non-Sekur subscriber agrees to link with a Sekur account holder, they, too, are part of the close-loop encryption available through Sekur Private Data’s fully-owned and controlled servers based in Switzerland. The Company never asks for cell phone numbers for any of its services and prides itself as an encrypted end-to-end privacy and data security company. Its Sekur products are available to businesses and consumers for reasonable monthly rates. The Company never shares data, never data mines and has no third-party programs. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd . – https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ & http://www.Sekur.com . "What is your privacy worth during the holidays”?

About Quantum Computing, Inc. ( QUBT) ($QUBT)

Quantum Computing ,Inc. (QCI) ( QUBT) is a full-stack quantum software and hardware company on a mission to accelerate the value of quantum computing for real-world industry applications, delivering the future of quantum computing today. The combination of QCI’s flagship ready-to-run software product, Qatalyst , with its industry-leading Entropy Quantum Computing (EQC) system, Dirac 1 , provides a broadly accessible and affordable enterprise quantum solution capable of solving real business problems now. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics has over a century of combined experience with complex technologies, from leading-edge supercomputing to precision sensors and imaging technology, to the security that protects nations - https://www.quantumcomputinginc.com/ .

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. ( AREB) ($AREB):

American Rebel, Inc. ( AREB), through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, operates primarily as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories and now intends to enter the E-Bike market - www.americanrebel.com .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ( SGTM) ($SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ( SGTM) ($SGTM) is an emerging provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for preserving natural resources and the municipal waste and recycling industries. The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products, primarily in the Midwest, Southeast, and Ohio Valley regions. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services to municipalities, corporations, and consumers, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company plans to expand its operations through organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company's customers include governmental, residential, and commercial clients - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ .

About VRM BioLogik Group:

Since 1987, VRM BioLogik has developed and implemented technological advances globally that catalyze natural reactions, aiding in soil restoration, resolving environmental emergencies, and cleaning through attaining and sustaining ecosystem balance. VRM's agricultural product range works to enhance crop yield while restoring the nutrients in soils naturally. Its cleaner product range naturally removes residues from surfaces that harbor viruses and pathogens. The environmental management product range works to address and amend difficult environmental circumstances, including balancing wastewater, control of odor and organics digestion during emergency spills, and eliminating odors. VRM's livestock product range is a probiotic approach to environmental management in intensive growing situations - https://www.vrm.science/ .

About Volt Inu (CRYPTO: VOLT) ($VOLT):

Volt Inu (CRYPTO: VOLT) ($VOLT) is a hyper-deflationary token aiming to invest in multiple asset classes such as NFTs, nodes, altcoins, staking & farming of stablecoins. This investment diversity allows for mitigating the risk while taking advantage of the possible non-correlated growth of the trending assets. Since $VOLT is intended to be a hyper-deflationary token, profits made on treasury investments are then used to buyback & burn $VOLT tokens - https://voltinu.in/ .

About Hempacco Co., Inc. ( HPCO) ($HPCO):

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s ( HPCO) ($HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brands. Hempacco's operational segments include manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper, smokable technology development, The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper, and Cheech & Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross. Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com and order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com .

About Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. ($OSIS) ("OSIS"):

Apotheosis Investments Global, Inc. ($OSIS) ("OSIS") created the OSIS utility token. The OSIS token is behind the education, tokenization, and exchange ecosystem that offers users the ability to launch their own NFTs & tokens. OSIS' mission is to help all transition from Web2 to Web3 by simplifying access to the blockchain & ushering in a tokenized economy. The OSIS ecosystem includes everything you need to start your Web3 journey and take advantage of the tokenization revolution - https://osisplatform.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at [email protected] or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About GMSacha Inchi (OTCMKTS: QEDN) ($QEDN):

GMSacha Inchi ( QEDN) ($QEDN) is a Company dedicated to the transformation and commercialization of the Sacha Inchi seed which is rich in omegas 3, 6 and 9, contains 100% vegan protein with the 9 essential amino acids. The Company is working to expand at a national and international level, achieving high-quality standards and competitive prices that will allow them to export their nutritional products. Since 2013 management works to help many communities in Colombia to change crops, many of farmers are illegal farmers, heads of families or victims of the conflict who are looking for short-term crops that have good profitability - https://gmsacha.com/ .

