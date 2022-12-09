Jackson+National+Life+Insurance+Company (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN), announced it will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2023 Chicago+Polar+Plunge, the largest polar plunge in the Midwest, with over 4,000 participants annually. All proceeds from the event will help fund year-round activities, events, transportation, uniforms and equipment for athletes of the Special Olympics Chicago and Special Children’s Charities.

“I am proud that Jackson will be the presenting sponsor of the Chicago Polar Plunge for the fourth year in a row,” said Dan Koors, Chicago-based senior vice president and chief operating officer of Jackson National Asset Management, LLC (JNAM), Jackson’s investment adviser affiliate. “This incredible event brings the community together to support a common goal: providing people with intellectual disabilities opportunities to discover new strengths, abilities and accomplishments. I am honored to be a newly appointed member of the Special Olympics Chicago Board of Directors and look forward to seeing how the funds raised strengthen the skills and spirits of the benefitting athletes.”

Jackson strives to advance disability inclusion in the workplace by raising awareness and engaging in community efforts such as the Chicago Polar Plunge. Jackson has also established an internal Enable Network, which is a business resource associate group that aims to make resources available to its associates who either have disabilities or may be affected by disabilities as a caretaker or advocate.

“Jackson has been a tremendous and valued supporter of our organization, the Chicago Polar Plunge and our thousands of athletes for years,” said Ray Baker, president of Special Olympics Chicago/Special Children’s Charities. “The Chicago Polar Plunge, and our partnership with Jackson, helps us to provide life-changing activities and events to people with intellectual disabilities throughout the year. In honor of International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3rd, I hope everyone will register for the Chicago Polar Plunge, which is on track to be one of our largest to date.”

The Chicago Polar Plunge will be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at North Avenue Beach, and associates from Jackson and Jackson’s Chicago-based affiliates JNAM and PPM America, Inc. (PPM) are expected to participate. Those interested in participating in the event may sign up here. For more information, please call 312-527-3743 or email [email protected].

