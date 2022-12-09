Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has opened a greenfield location in Rockford%2C+IL. The branch establishes service to customers in the growing Rockford metro area, adding to Beacon’s 14 branches in Illinois.

The Rockford branch is stocked with leading brands of residential roofing, commercial roofing and complementary products, including Beacon’s own TRI-BUILT® brand. Contractors in Rockford also have immediate access to Beacon PRO+, available in the Apple+App+Store and Google+Play+Store for customers who spend their days on the go.

“Our team is pleased to expand service to customers in Illinois,” said Larry Augello, Beacon’s Regional Vice President, North Central. “We have a complete Beacon OTC® network of branches in the Chicago metro area and this extension to reach Rockford allows us to meet the needs of local Rockford customers as well as those who work in the adjacent corridors. We also look forward to being active in the community via the Chamber of Commerce and Toys for Tots.”

This new location continues to demonstrate Beacon’s commitment to customer excellence and growth in its Ambition+2025 goals.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 470 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

