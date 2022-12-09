LOS ANGELES, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group ( BSEG) is doubling down on the recent sellout success of its first book, Avenger Field.



The thriving Los Angeles-based production company is quickly following up with an audio drama adaptation of the story about America’s WWII female pilots.

Coming to Audible in early 2023 with a full cast of experienced actors, the radio style play seeks to capitalize on the recent surge in popularity of downloaded drama.

Created in-house by Big Screen’s writing and development team, Avenger Field takes its name from the air base in Sweetwater, Texas where the Women Airforce Service Pilots, known as WASPs, used their flying skills to help the war effort of WW2.

The WASPs achievements only emerged in recently declassified military files, detailed in a highly acclaimed script from Big Screen that was published on Veteran’s Day. The book quickly sold out its first print run.

“Audio drama gives us another opportunity to share the tale of these inspirational women and Big Screen is thrilled to be expanding into such a surging source for storytelling,” said BSEG Chief Executive Kimberley Kates.

Ms. Kates created Avenger Field with colleagues Sandro Monetti and Catherine Taylor, the story further developed with help from BAFTA newcomers, Muriel Naim and Asligul Armagan.

Ms. Kates, also an actress with a string of major film and TV credits, will be playing the role of WASPs leader Jackie Cochran in the audio drama.

Avenger Field is currently available in hardback and e-back formats here Avenger Field by Kimberley Kates | BookBaby Bookshop and wherever books are sold.

About Big Screen Entertainment ( BSEG, Financial)

Big Screen Entertainment Group ( BSEG, Financial) is a well-established distribution and production company. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

