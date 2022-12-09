On Friday, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s favorite market indicator stood at 118.1%, up from the Nov. 3 level of 108.5%.

Based on this market valuation, the U.S. stock market is expected to return 2.9% per year, assuming that market valuations reverse to a 20-year mean. On the other hand, several European markets have higher implied market returns based on Buffett’s market indicator concept.

U.S. market ends November with a bang as Fed mulls smaller rate hikes

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,589.77, up 737.24 points from Tuesday’s close of 33,852.53. The 30-stock index gained 5.67% during November, posting its second consecutive month of gains for the first time since August 2021.

Likewise, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index surged 5.38% during November. According to the S&P 500 Aggregated Statistics Chart, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the mean one-month total return of the S&P 500 stocks is 6.49% with a median of 6.85%.

Stocks surged as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that while the central bank “still has a long way to go” to achieve price stability, the moderation of interest rate hikes may come as soon as December, given promising developments to curb inflation.

The Commerce Department said that core personal consumption expenditures increased 0.2% for October, down from a 0.5% gain during September and lower than the Dow Jones consensus estimate of 0.3% growth for the month. Core personal consumption expenditures increased 5% year over year, down from a 5.2% year-over-year growth in September.

Including food and energy, headline personal consumption expenditures increased 6% year over year in October, down from a 6.2% year-over-year growth in September.

Inflation cools down in October

On Nov. 10, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said that the consumer price index increased 0.4% month-over-month during October, down from the consensus estimate of 0.6%. On an annual basis, the index increased 7.7% for October, down from the consensus estimate of 7.9% and the lowest 12-month growth since January 2022.

The Labor Department also mentioned that while shelter costs contributed to most of the all-items increase, food costs increased just 0.6%, down from the September gain of 8%.

Market remains modestly undervalued based on Buffett’s market indicator

Buffett has opined in the past that the ratio of total market cap to gross domestic product is “probably the best single measure of which valuations stand at any given moment.” As of Thursday, the ratio of the Wilshire 5000 full-cap price index to the sum of gross domestic product and all Federal Reserve Bank assets is 118.2%.

The ratio is based on a Wilshire 5000 full-cap price index of $40.552 trillion as of Nov. 30 compared to gross domestic product of $25.698 trillion as of July and all Federal Reserve Bank assets of $8.621 trillion as of Nov. 23.

Investors must note that the Wilshire 5000 price index is tracked daily while the gross domestic product is tracked quarterly. The Federal Reserve Bank assets are updated weekly, on Wednesdays.

Based on the current market valuation level, the expected return of the U.S. market is approximately 2.9% per year over the next eight years assuming a reversion to the 20-year mean valuation ratio of 93.93%.

The predicted and actual returns chart also considers an optimistic case of reversion to 130% of the 20-year mean ratio and a pessimistic case of reversion to just 70% of the 20-year mean ratio. Based on the chart, the implied market return ranges between -1.4% per year and 6.1% per year.

European markets remain undervalued

According to the Global Market Valuation pages, many stock markets, including several in Europe, are undervalued based on the Buffett Indicator concept applied to each country’s total market cap, gross domestic product and total central bank assets.

On Friday, the Buffett Indicator for the Spain stock market stands at 27.09%, showing that the market is significantly undervalued compared to the 20-year minimum ratio of 22.39% and the 20-year maximum ratio of 110.25%. Based on this market valuation level, the implied market return of the Spain stock market is 14.7% per year.

Likewise, the Buffett indicator for the Belgium stock market stands at 36.45%, showing that the market is modestly undervalued compared to the 20-year minimum ratio of 23.01% and the 20-year maximum ratio of 77.62%. Based on this market valuation level, the predicted market return of the Belgium stock market is 12.10%.

Other European stock markets that are undervalued based on Buffett’s market indicator concept include Germany and Italy. The Buffett indicator for the Germany stock market stands at 30.39%, showing that the market is modestly undervalued compared to the 20-year minimum ratio of 20.77% and the 20-year maximum ratio of 53.29%. Based on this market valuation level, the predicted market return of the Germany stock market is 8.2%.

The Buffett indicator for the Italy stock market stands at 18.64%, showing that the market is modestly undervalued compared to the 20-year minimum ratio of 12.67% and the 20-year maximum ratio of 46.9%. Based on this market valuation level, the predicted market return of the Italy stock market is 8.8%.