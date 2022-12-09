PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) today announced that it was named among the Best+Workplaces+for+Parents%26trade%3B in 2022 by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture. This is the second consecutive year that PulteGroup has been included on this prestigious list, moving up several spots to ranking #43 in 2022 after debuting at #47 in 2021.

“We are honored to be included among the outstanding companies who are prioritizing the health and well-being of working parents and their families for the second year,” said Michelle Hairston, senior vice president of human resources at PulteGroup. “As a proud parent myself, this award is especially meaningful as it reflects how our culture, programs and benefits help parents build successful careers while nurturing their physical, emotional and financial well-being.”

PulteGroup supports parents through its comprehensive benefits program, offering paid parental and non-birth parent leave, maternity and postpartum benefits, along with a range of additional benefits that include flexible work schedules, adoption assistance, tuition reimbursement, and coverage of fertility treatments and related care.

The Best Workplaces for Parents list is determined by the analysis of confidential survey responses from over 568,000 parents who work at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. In the Great Place to Work survey, 92% of PulteGroup’s employees said PulteGroup is a great place to work. This number is 35% higher than the average U.S. company.

“Congratulations to Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “As employees juggled work, eldercare and parenting demands, these companies listened to the needs of working parents and developed innovative ways to support them. They took action to provide relief, so their workforce didn’t have to choose between their jobs and their families.”

This recognition follows several other workplace achievements for the Company in 2022. PulteGroup was named among the Fortune 100+Best+Companies+to+Work+For%26reg%3B (#43), Best+Workplaces+in+Construction (#2), Best+Workplaces+for+Women (#32), Best+Workplaces+for+Millennials%26trade%3B (#33), and PEOPLE%26rsquo%3Bs+Companies+that+Care (#3).

To learn more about PulteGroup’s culture and values, visit www.pultegroupcares.com. To view PulteGroup’s company profile and certification results on Great Place to Work®, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greatplacetowork.com%2Fcertified-company%2F1274415.

About PulteGroup

About the Best Workplaces for Parents™

About Great Place to Work®

