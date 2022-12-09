WOKINGHAM, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG; LSE:FERG) announces today the acquisition of Airefco, Inc., a distributor of HVAC equipment, parts and supplies in the Pacific Northwest.

Founded in 1957 as a Carrier HVAC distributor, Airefco is headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon. It employs 191 associates across eleven locations and distributes Carrier and Bryant brands to customers in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

"Airefco has a strong market reputation for quality associates, products and customer relationships," said Kevin Murphy, Ferguson CEO. "Airefco joining Ferguson will support our dual trade strategy for the plumbing and HVAC contractor and will help us accelerate the geographic expansion of our HVAC business in the Pacific Northwest. It will also provide us with a larger multi-brand footprint and an opportunity to expand the Carrier network in the region's growing residential and commercial markets."

"Ferguson is a company that reflects much of the culture that our associates, customers, vendors and suppliers hold dear," said JK Hussa, Airefco President and CEO. "They value person-to-person relationships and will invest wisely in Airefco's future and continued growth."

Ferguson is committed to growing its HVAC business, where it is one of the leading distributors in an estimated $70 billion North American market. It recently acquired Guarino Distributing Company, LLC, an HVAC distributor in Louisiana and Mississippi, in November 2022; and Aaron & Company, a plumbing and HVAC distributor in New Jersey, in May 2022.

For its HVAC business, Ferguson partners with a variety of HVAC manufacturers and distributes equipment, parts and supplies to specialty and multi-trade contractors for use in residential and commercial projects. More details on how Ferguson serves HVAC customers can be found at www.fergusonplc.com.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG; LSE:FERG) is a leading value-added distributor in North America providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC, fire, fabrication and more. We exist to make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable. Ferguson is headquartered in the U.K., with its operations and associates solely focused on North America and managed from Newport News, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.fergusonplc.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/ferguson-enterprises .

