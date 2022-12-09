NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / At Peloton, our mission is to enable our Members to be the best versions of themselves, anytime, anywhere. We also understand the scale and impact of the barriers hindering so many from becoming their best selves. As the global leader in connected fitness, we recognize our responsibility to help break down those barriers and support greater access and equity around physical fitness and mental wellness.

The Peloton Pledge

In 2020, we launched the Peloton Pledge, our plan to become an antiracist organization and tackle systemic inequities surrounding physical and mental wellness in our communities. Since then, we've been turning intention into action.

As part of the Pledge, we teamed up with eight leading, action-oriented organizations focused on making physical health and mental well-being more accessible for communities experiencing systemic inequities in the markets we call home.

Renewing our Social Impact Partnerships

While 2022 has been a year where we have had to change and adapt as a business, our commitment to the Pledge has remained. We're proud to have reaffirmed that commitment today by renewing all of our Pledge partnerships.

This Giving Tuesday, we're proud to spotlight each organization and the life-affirming work they do to uplift and empower thousands of people every day. We invite you to learn more about our partners and consider joining us in supporting their work.

Our Pledge Partners

Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) is a nonprofit dedicated to closing racial health, wealth, and opportunity gaps. Peloton is working with LISC as part of its ambitious racial equity agenda to enhance facilities where people can grow through movement, mindfulness, and more. Together, we're partnering with the Women's Housing and Economic Development Corporation (WHEDco) in the Bronx, New York City; the YMCA of Greater Toledo's Wayman D. Palmer branch in central city Toledo, Ohio; and Claretian Associates in Southwest Chicago to support new and enhanced fitness spaces that include Peloton equipment and programming.

International Psychosocial Organisation (Ipso) provides culturally responsive mental health resources for the community, by the community in countries worldwide, with a network of counselors from more than 20 nations and in over 20 languages. With support from Peloton, Ipso hired a multicultural team of psychologists and psychosocial counselors for its counseling center in Berlin. And when war broke out in Ukraine, Ipso convened a team of Ukrainian Russian-speaking psychologists to support newly arrived refugees in Germany. As Ipso rapidly expanded their staffing contingent to offer essential support, they mentioned that they were experiencing a shortage of physical space to carry out administrative work. In response, we opened up our Peloton offices in Berlin to Ipso staff, enabling them to dedicate all of their own office space to counseling sessions.

The Steve Fund promotes the mental health and emotional well-being of young people of color (YPOC), their families, and the educators that support them. In the wake of the pandemic and its impact on YPOC, Peloton's support has enabled the Steve Fund to offer workshops, support groups, community conversations, and an annual convening, serving the needs of YPOC and their families.

TAIBU Community Health Centre focuses on strengthening the health and well-being of Black communities across the Greater Toronto Area through culturally appropriate physical fitness activities and health promotion programs. With Peloton's help, TAIBU offered a series of 8-week physical fitness and wellness programs for Black communities, including the Black Health Challenge, Black Youth Health Challenge, and Black Men's Health Challenge.

Beyond Blue is a community-centric organization that has been providing resources for people at all stages of the mental health continuum for over 20 years. Peloton is supporting the creation of Beyond Blue's new peer-to-peer online services for all people in Australia, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and other communities. The platform aims to increase connectedness, reduce stigma around mental health, and provide access to culturally safe mental health support.

GirlTrek is America's largest nonprofit focused on the health of Black women and girls. The organization aims to inspire its network of over 1.3 million Black women and girls to use daily walks as a practical tool for healthy lives, families, and communities. With Peloton's support, GirlTrek has been developing a series of digital and in-person experiences that bridge place, history, storytelling, and programming to help women reclaim the narratives of their own lives and communities through walking. This work has included training and certifying College Ambassadors at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University aspires to build an antiracist society that ensures racial equity and social justice. Led by one of today's foremost antiracist scholars, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, it is focused on uprooting the hows and whys of racial inequities. Through its partnership with Peloton, the Center conducted youth-led participatory action research to analyze and address the effects of racism on fitness and mental health.

Sporting Equals works with a network of grassroots partners to promote ethnic diversity across sport and physical activity in communities throughout London. With Peloton's support, Sporting Equals delivered the London-based project BACK2ACTIVE. Through this program, Sporting Equals enabled 13 delivery partners to design and deliver sport and physical activities that truly reflected London's rich and diverse culture. These include Bollywood dance, basketball, and women's mixed martial arts, among others.

We are proud to renew our commitment to these leading, action-oriented organizations addressing systemic inequity in physical fitness and mental health, and driving real, sustainable transformation in their communities. We will continue to prioritize these partnerships over the next year and look forward to sharing updates along the way.

Together We Go Far.

