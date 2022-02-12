BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC/AL recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $226.00Mil. The top holdings were DE(6.82%), CAT(4.13%), and MCD(3.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC/AL’s top five trades of the quarter.

BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC/AL reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 25,900 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 12/02/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.3165 per share and a market cap of $25.15Bil. The stock has returned -10.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC/AL reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 3,425 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 12/02/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $373.03 per share and a market cap of $354.95Bil. The stock has returned 52.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 56.86, a price-book ratio of 35.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.15 and a price-sales ratio of 11.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC/AL reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 3,029 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 12/02/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $177.89 per share and a market cap of $465.01Bil. The stock has returned 16.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-book ratio of 6.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC/AL reduced their investment in NYSE:DE by 1,575 shares. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $342.56.

On 12/02/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $443.76 per share and a market cap of $134.42Bil. The stock has returned 28.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-book ratio of 6.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BIRMINGHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC/AL reduced their investment in NYSE:MRK by 4,875 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.27.

On 12/02/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $109.48 per share and a market cap of $277.99Bil. The stock has returned 52.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-book ratio of 6.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.75 and a price-sales ratio of 4.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

