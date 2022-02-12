American Trust recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 415 stocks valued at a total of $1.19Bil. The top holdings were VOO(12.22%), BIV(5.91%), and SCHX(4.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were American Trust’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, American Trust bought 733,968 shares of ARCA:HYG for a total holding of 782,196. The trade had a 4.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.58.

On 12/02/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.365 per share and a market cap of $18.29Bil. The stock has returned -8.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.63.

American Trust reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHX by 252,085 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.9.

On 12/02/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $47.865 per share and a market cap of $30.83Bil. The stock has returned -11.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a price-book ratio of 3.56.

The guru sold out of their 32,511-share investment in NAS:QQQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 12/02/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $290.348 per share and a market cap of $162.99Bil. The stock has returned -24.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a price-book ratio of 5.75.

The guru sold out of their 103,232-share investment in ARCA:SIVR. Previously, the stock had a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.49 during the quarter.

On 12/02/2022, abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF traded for a price of $22.2 per share and a market cap of $1.06Bil. The stock has returned 3.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

American Trust reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHM by 91,826 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $66.67.

On 12/02/2022, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $69.82 per share and a market cap of $9.74Bil. The stock has returned -8.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a price-book ratio of 2.36.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

