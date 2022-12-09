NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is continuing its investigation of claims on behalf of investors in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (“Y-mAbs” or the “Company”) ( YMAB) securities.



If you purchased Y-mAbs securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing [email protected] or by calling (212) 329-8571.

On December 1, 2022, after the close of trading, the Company disclosed that “the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has issued a complete response letter (“CRL”) for the Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for the investigational medicine 131I-omburtamab (“omburtamab”) for the treatment of CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma.”

“The letter indicates that the FDA completed the review of the application and determined that it is unable to approve the BLA in its current form. This is consistent with the outcome of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting in October. The CRL includes a recommendation for meeting with the agency to discuss adequate and well-controlled trial design to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness and a favorable benefit-risk profile.” Previously, on October 31, 2022, Marketwatch published an article that stated “Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. YMAB, +0.90% plunged 42.5% in premarket trading on Monday after several banks downgraded the company's stock and a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted against approval of the company's experimental treatment for neuroblastoma patients.”

The article continued to state that the “committee on Friday voted 16-0 that there wasn't enough evidence to say that omburtamab improves overall survival. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to underweight from neutral, with analysts saying: "We do not think recent newsflow bodes well for investor confidence or for ascribing further pipeline value to follow-on indications which are mostly in their early innings of development." Wedbush also downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform. Y-mAbs' stock has tumbled 44.9% this year, while the broader S&P 500 SPX, +2.46% is down 18.5%.”

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

WHY CONTACT KAPLAN FOX - Kaplan Fox is a leading national law firm focusing on complex litigation with offices in New York, Oakland, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey. With over 50 years of experience in securities litigation, Kaplan Fox offers the professional experience and track record that clients demand. Through prosecuting cases on the federal and state levels, Kaplan Fox has successfully shaped the law through winning many important decisions on behalf of our clients. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com .

If you have any questions about this investigation, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Jeffrey P. Campisi

KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP

850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(212) 329-8571

E-mail: [email protected]