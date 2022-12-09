WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2022 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC Pink:STAL); "Star" now confirms that the company has filed it's outstanding financial statements and has become current.

STAL filed it's 10-K for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022 on November 22, 2022 and its first quarter ended September 30, 2022 today.

The financials took longer to complete than expected due to the growth of the Company during the fiscal year.

Anthony Anish, CFO of Star commented, "We are delighted that we have now completed our audit and quarterly review and are current in our filings. We will ensure that we start our audit earlier next year to make sure we remain current."

Weverson Correia, CEO of Star commented, "Now that we are current, we can concentrate on the growth of the Company completing the acquisitions and delivering greater shareholder value."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, Guatemala and Nigeria.

Star's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras with gold and lithium mines in Nigeria. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including our new mining technology "Genesis" that is used for the extraction of gold. This equipment that we plan to market to gold mines worldwide has been invented, designed and built in Guatemala. Lastly, we have our patented Barotex™ technology. Barotex is the fiber, manufactured from volcanic rock, that is incredibly light, stronger than steel, wood, carbon fiber, fiberglass, aluminum and Kevlar and is bio-degradable. The product can be used in many everyday applications.

We anticipate continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on breakthrough separation and processing technologies for precious metals and rare earths.

It is Star's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with sufficient diversification paired with a balanced approach ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

