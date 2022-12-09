Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) today announced, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the grant of an inducement award to its recently appointed executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, Fred Graffam, on Dec. 1, 2022.

As part of his compensation package, the Company granted Mr. Graffam a stock award on Dec. 1, 2022 consisting of (i) 103,306 shares of restricted stock that vests at a rate equal to 25% per year beginning December 5, 2022 and (ii) a target award of 113,636 shares of performance stock that vest in full following the end of a three-year performance period ending Dec. 31, 2024. The performance shares are subject to adjustment based on the level of attainment of the performance goals established in March 2022 for the performance period (which apply to other performance share awards granted to other executives at the time), including adjustment of +/- 25% based on the total shareholder return of the Company measured against a peer group for the performance period. The unvested portion of the restricted stock award and performance share award would be forfeited upon termination of employment for any reason. Each award is subject to the terms of the applicable award agreement entered into by the Company and Mr. Graffam. The stock award was granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

