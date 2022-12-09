According to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, five European stocks that have high quality and are modestly undervalued based on GuruFocus’ GF Value measure include Fortnox AB ( OSTO:FNOX, Financial), ChemoMetec A/S ( OCSE:CHEMM, Financial), ATOSS Software AG ( XTER:AOF, Financial), Equasens ( XPAR:EQS, Financial) and Medistim ASA ( OSL:MEDI, Financial).

European markets remain undervalued based on Buffett’s market indicator concept

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) opined that the ratio of total market valuation to gross domestic product is probably one of the “best single measures” of where valuations stand at any given moment. GuruFocus’ Global Market Valuation pages extend the Buffett indicator concept to other global regions, including Asia, Australia and Europe.

The modified market valuation ratio takes the ratio of each country’s total market cap to the sum of gross domestic product and total central bank assets.

According to the Global Projected Market Return chart, several European countries offer a high implied market return based on the Buffett Indicator concept, including Spain, Belgium, Sweden, Germany and Italy. As such, investors may find opportunities in European stocks that have high profitability and are modestly undervalued based on GF Value. Patterned after Peter Lynch’s earnings line, the GF Value line considers several key factors, including historical price valuation multiples and internal adjustments based on past growth and estimates of future business performance.

Fortnox

Shares of Fortnox traded around 48.62 Swedish krona ($4.70), showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.79.

The Sweden-based accounting and payroll software company has a GF Score of 78 out of 100 based on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth and a rank of 7 out of 10 for financial strength and GF Value. Despite this, the company does not have enough data to compute a momentum rank and thus, the GF Score may give an incomplete picture of its potential.

Fortnox’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 12.30% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 97% of global competitors.

The Wasatch International Growth (Trades, Portfolio) Fund has a holding in Fortnox.

ChemoMetec

Shares of ChemoMetec traded around 884.50 Danish krone ($125.30), showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.80 as of Friday.

The Denmark-based cell-counting technology company has a GF Score of 100, driven by a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10 and a rank of 10 out of 10 for financial strength, profitability, growth and momentum.

ChemoMetec’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 30% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms more than 99% of global competitors.

The company’s financial strength ranks 10 out of 10 on the back of a high Altman Z-score of 64 and a high interest coverage ratio of 133.

ATOSS Software

Shares of ATOSS Software AG ( XTER:AOF, Financial) traded around 146.80 euros ($154.70), showing that the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.80.

The Munich, Germany-based technical and solutions service company has a GF Score of 99 out of 100 driven on a rank of 10 out of 10 for profitability and growth, a rank of 9 out of 10 for GF Value and financial strength, and a rank of 7 out of 10 for momentum.

ATOSS Software’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 2.2% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming approximately 94% of global competitors.

Equasens

Shares of Equasens ( XPAR:EQS, Financial) traded around 76.60 euros, showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.75.

The French health care software company has a GF Score of 97: Even though momentum ranks just 5 out of 10, Equasens has a financial strength rank of 8 out of 10 and a rank of 10 out of 10 for GF Value, profitability and growth.

Equasens’ profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 1.1% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming approximately 91% of global competitors.

Medistim

Shares of Medistim ( OSL:MEDI, Financial) traded around 253 Norwegian krone ($25.92), showing the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.85.

The Oslo, Norway-based medical device company has a GF Score of 92 out of 10: Even though the company’s momentum ranks just 2 out of 10, Medistim has a GF Value rank of 9 out of 10 and a rank of 10 out of 10 for financial strength, profitability and growth.

Medistim’s profitability ranks 10 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9 and an operating margin that has increased by approximately 5.8% per year on average over the past five years and outperforms approximately 90% of global competitors.