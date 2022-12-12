Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, today introduced a uniquely advanced high-precision1 AR and AI-powered live camera virtual try-on technology for 3D necklaces, providing fine jewelry brands and retailers with a groundbreaking enhancement to the online shopping experience. The new technology leverages Physically Based Rendering technology and advanced 3D AR to present necklace renderings with incredible accuracy.

Hyper-Realistic Technology Allows Consumers to Virtually Try-On Necklaces while Shopping Online

Perfect Corp.’s AI-powered virtual try-on technology allows consumers to digitally try-on and experience necklaces to find the perfect piece. The virtual try-on technology allows brands to digitize their product collections, offering necklace try-on for various styles and lengths. Precise real-time AI neck and clavicle tracking gives users an ultra-realistic AR try-on experience, recreating the luxurious look and feel of a physical necklace try-on. With the use of Physically Based Rendering Technology and 3D AR, high-resolution textures and material reflections give virtual necklaces an incredibly realistic appearance. The technology also features simulated motion physics and rigid body dynamics to ensure that the AR necklace renderings simulate realistic movement and follow the user as they move in real time. Available for both mobile and desktop browsers, the solution provides consumers with a high-touch shopping experience that can help increase both purchasing confidence and customer satisfaction.

Innovative Virtual Try-On Solution Brings New Level of Personalization to Jewelry Space

“Today’s fashion consumers are seeking personalized and immersive shopping experiences. Whether they are shopping online or in-store, AI and AR technology is now integral for providing these elevated experiences,” said Perfect Corp. CEO and Founder Alice Chang. “We are thrilled to introduce our new AI-powered virtual try-on solution for necklaces to the jewelry space. This technology has great potential to enhance the shopping journey and increase purchasing confidence, while providing consumers with a seamless and personalized way to find their perfect product fit.”

To learn more about Perfect Corp.'s new necklace virtual try-on solution, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.perfectcorp.com%2Fbusiness%2Fproducts%2Fai-virtual-necklace+%0A



See how the necklace virtual try-on technology works on Perfect Corp.'s demo store: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.perfectcorp.com%2Fbusiness%2Fshowcase%2Fnecklace

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect+Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.’s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com

