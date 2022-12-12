PITTSBURGH, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeune Aesthetics, Inc. (“Jeune”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (“Krystal”) ( KRYS) today announced that the company will participate in the investor-focused Cantor Fitzgerald Medical and Aesthetic Dermatology, Ophthalmology and Medtech/Diagnostic Conference, which is taking place in Miami on December 8.



September Riharb, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Jeune, will participate in an aesthetic dermatology panel on December 8 at 11:00 am ET, Distraction or Destruction: What’s New/Next in the Industry. The Jeune and Krystal management team will also attend investor meetings on December 8.

About Jeune Aesthetics, Inc.

Jeune Aesthetics, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Krystal Biotech, Inc., is a biotechnology company leveraging a clinically validated gene-delivery platform to fundamentally address – and reverse – the biology of aging skin. For more information, please visit http://www.jeuneinc.com .

About Krystal Biotech, Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc. ( KRYS) is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The Company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the Company is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com , and follow @KrystalBiotech on LinkedIn and Twitter .

