KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / TOTAL TELCOM INC. (TSX Venture:TTZ) announced today its wholly owned subsidiary ROM Communications Inc. is launching "Water-TraX", a proprietary Satellite Telemetry System at the National Ground Water Association Groundwater Expo (booth #378) in Las Vegas on December 7th, 2022.

Water-TraX is an advanced satellite telemetry device operating on the Iridium Global Satellite Constellation. Designed specifically for water management & environmental monitoring, Water-TraX is the most cost effective, versatile and easiest to install satellite telemetry system available today www.water-trax.com.

Rising water levels, draught, record melting, flooding, intense rain, and extreme weather drives the need Globally for more and better monitoring beyond the limited coverage of cellular based telemetry systems. Water-TraX will support at risk communities for flooding, agriculture producers, fisheries, forest management, soil erosion and oilfield operations.

ROM is actively looking for distributors and is currently in discussions with several instrument manufactures for distribution rights in Europe and North America.

Trading symbol: TTZ: TSX Venture

For further information regarding this press release please contact Neil Magrath, CEO at (250) 860-3762.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Total Telcom Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/730053/Total-Introduces-New-Satellite-Telemetry



