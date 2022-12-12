NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. ( XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), the authority in health and wellness solutions for people on the go, in partnership with HydroMassage and Human Touch®, manufacturers of hands-free massage equipment, will introduce fully autonomous and customizable services in select XpresSpa and Treat™ locations in the United States. Beginning in Q1 2023, XWELL will launch the new offerings in up to seven spas across the company’s portfolio of 33 retail locations with the intent to deploy as many as 50 units across the business domestically and internationally.



“The partnerships with HydroMassage and Human Touch are a complementary extension of our strategy to further leverage technology solutions to refresh our airport offerings,” said XWELL Chief Executive Officer Scott Milford. “This investment in technology will provide self-care to our guests while bringing operational efficiency to our business model. Especially in today’s tight labor market, we’re focused on avenues to enhance our services that meet the needs of our guests as well as our business goals. HydroMassage and Human Touch are perfect additions to our expanded suite of tech-powered offerings such as VR powered by Oculus and MiNiCures by Clockwork.”

Guests will have the opportunity to receive automated chair massages through HydroMassage and Human Touch. The HydroMassage Lounge utilizes water to provide users a full-body massage. The Human Touch Novo XT PRO delivers fully personalized therapy through high-performance robotic massage with zero gravity capabilities and Cloud Touch acupressure to manipulate the body and stretch muscles. Guests will have the ability to control the duration, speed and strength of their massages.

“We are so proud to partner with XWELL to be the first to bring our massage technology to airport travelers,” said HydroMassage CEO, Paul Lunter.

“Human Touch chairs have a strong focus on recovery, making them the ideal therapy before, between or after flights,” added Human Touch CEO, David Wood.

HydroMassage chairs are already deployed in XWELL’s spa in Dubai International Airport. XWELL will continue to provide traditional massages across its spas.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. ( XWEL) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating four brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™ and HyperPointe.

XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 29 locations in 13 airports globally.

Treat is a travel health and wellness brand and a fully integrated concept blending technology with traditional brick and mortar offerings to provide a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being for travelers, currently located in three airports.

XpresCheck is a leading provider of COVID-19 screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio-surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

