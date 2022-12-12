ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (

ASML, Financial) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
28-Nov-2233,229 €569.5075 €18,924,164.72
29-Nov-22- - -
30-Nov-221,790 €565.4472 €1,012,150.49
01-Dec-2210,676 €577.3838 €6,164,149.45
02-Dec-2212,326 €577.7199 €7,120,975.49

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations ContactsInvestor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771


ti?nf=MTAwMDc3MDQyNyM0MDE0MzkwMTgjMjAwMTg5Mw==
ASML-Netherlands-BV.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles