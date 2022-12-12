Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today reported total trading volume for November 2022 of $23.2 trillion (tn). Average daily volume (ADV) for the month was $1.13tn, a decrease of 3.7 percent (%) year-over-year (YoY) despite strong growth when excluding foreign currency (FX) impact as described below.

Tradeweb's broad offering across products, geographies and client sectors resulted in a number of records for November 2022 including:

ADV in U.S. High Grade fully electronic credit

ADV in Global Portfolio Trading

ADV in U.S. Credit Tradeweb AllTrade ®

ADV in municipal bonds including both institutional and retail markets

ADV in retail U.S. government bonds and money markets

We continued to help our clients navigate a complex macroeconomic backdrop, including evolving central bank policy, sustained elevated volatility, economic concerns and a strong U.S. dollar (USD).

November 2022 Highlights

RATES

U.S. government bond ADV was down 5.2% YoY to $137.0 billion (bn). European government bond ADV was down 1.0% to $34.3bn (up 16.9% excluding FX impact). U.S. government bond activity was lower YoY, as industry volumes declined. Higher U.S. institutional and retail government bond activity was more than offset by declines in wholesale trading volumes. Higher interest rates drove record volumes in the retail market. Strong European government bond trading was driven by heightened rates market volatility.

Mortgage ADV was down 9.6% YoY to $161.3bn. Historically high mortgage rates and inflation continued to weigh on issuance and trading activity in the sector.

Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year ADV was down 10.6% YoY to $208.6bn (down 2.7% excluding FX impact) and total rates derivatives ADV was down 13.8% to $341.8bn (down 6.4% excluding FX impact). Swaps/swaptions ≥ 1-year volumes were supported by strong activity in global inflation and emerging markets swaps, with robust client adoption of the request-for-market (RFM) protocol. Institutional client demand in swaps/swaptions < 1-year was lower amid expectations of normalizing central bank policy.



CREDIT

Fully electronic U.S. Credit ADV was up 16.6% YoY to $4.6bn and European credit ADV was down 3.6% to $1.8bn (up 13.8% excluding FX impact). Strong U.S. and European credit volumes reflected continued client adoption across Tradeweb protocols. Record volume in Tradeweb AllTrade and portfolio trading contributed to record fully electronic U.S. High Grade activity and strong volumes across the platform. Tradeweb’s share of fully electronic U.S. High Grade and U.S. High Yield TRACE was 14.4% and 6.7%, respectively.

Municipal bonds ADV was up 161.3% YoY to $476 million (mm). Record municipal volumes reflected record activity in both institutional and retail client sectors. Market volatility and elevated interest rates continued to boost volumes overall.

Credit derivatives ADV was up 8.4% YoY to $10.7bn. Market-wide volatility continued to boost volumes overall.



EQUITIES

U.S. ETF ADV was up 21.3% YoY to $6.7bn and European ETF ADV was down 6.3% to $2.3bn (up 10.6% excluding FX impact). An increase of 24.7% YoY in global institutional client activity reflects further adoption of Tradeweb’s request-for-quote (RFQ) protocol.



MONEY MARKETS

Repurchase Agreement ADV was up 7.8% YoY to $395.6bn. Continued client adoption of Tradeweb’s electronic trading solutions drove Global Repo activity, despite significant volatility in money markets and sustained elevated usage of the Federal Reserve’s reverse repo facility. Retail money markets activity reached a record high as rates continued to rise.



