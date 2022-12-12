BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced an exclusive tech partner integration of StagingPro, a comprehensive staging and deployment suite that gives enterprise merchants and agency developers a collaborative, near-production level environment to easily test and deploy code to a BigCommerce store.

“Enterprise merchants with complex implementations have a greater need for a true staging environment that is fast, collaborative and secure to meet the needs of developer teams to drive faster development-to-market cycles without risking the live production site,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer at BigCommerce. “StagingPro is an enterprise-built solution that delivers the flexibility and scalability that is dedicated to empowering teams with the freedom to innovate and removes the ceiling from what’s possible.”

Purpose built for BigCommerce, StagingPro provides an easy-to-use staging environment for merchants, agencies and third-party developers to create one or more replica sandbox stores without the need to reproduce and duplicate work onto a production store. Teams can now efficiently manage every aspect of the build and then test with confidence. With StagingPro, teams will experience:

Accelerated Production-to-Market Cycles . Run multiple projects at once and save time with faster development and deployment cycles with enforced best practices to ensure projects are delivered on time. Real time automated push, pull, change and error notifications help improve collaboration, transparency and teamwork.

. Run multiple projects at once and save time with faster development and deployment cycles with enforced best practices to ensure projects are delivered on time. Real time automated push, pull, change and error notifications help improve collaboration, transparency and teamwork. Secure and Risk-Free Environment Replicas . Create replica staging websites with the same data as a production environment to securely test designs and catalogs, ensuring risk-free live deployments.

. Create replica staging websites with the same data as a production environment to securely test designs and catalogs, ensuring risk-free live deployments. Seamless Integration with Existing Teams, Tools and Workflows. The StagingPro platform can scale up to meet growing teams such as design, development and marketing, and integrates seamlessly with Github, Atlassian Jira and Microsoft that’s fully auditable with rollback capabilities.

As an early beta user, digital experience agency Inviqa was able to access StagingPro for testing and feedback prior to general availability. With StagingPro, Inviqa provided clients with their own dedicated playground to push changes and test directly within their pre-production store environment with the click of a button and no technical knowledge needed. Clients can always revert any and all changes to bring back previous versions of their store without the worry or risk of losing data or affecting their live production site.

“StagingPro is a game changer for how we collaborate with our clients. It’s incredibly feature rich and can handle all content types such as promotions, products, categories and themes, synced in any direction. They've built out a developer focused workflow where my team can really hone in on highly-skilled software engineering or deploy to quality assurance or promote to production with the confidence the changes will be the same each time,” said James Cowie, ecommerce solutions architect at Inviqa. “Being able to deploy to multiple environments without having to go through the hassle of booting up your command line, doing the stencil push, having it all in one place and linking it to different GitHub actions and notifications, makes this the best staging solution I’ve ever used."

StagingPro is Multi-Storefront compatible, allowing merchants to confidently migrate between storefronts for swift deployment design changes and data migration between trusted environments.

StagingPro is currently available in the US, UK and ANZ. Learn more here about StagingPro to get started today.

