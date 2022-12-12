WALL, N.J., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced that the county governments of Citrus County and Sumter County in Florida have recently selected its PortalGuard platform for improved security and regulatory compliance. BIO-key is now supporting seven Florida counties and their elections operations. The public sector is facing increasing pressure from cyber security threats that seek to steal data or disrupt county government election operations. Counties throughout the United States have trusted PortalGuard's proven IAM solutions to enable secure, compliant, and convenient access to enterprise applications and data.



BIO-key is in partnership with the National Association of Counties (NACo) to offer PortalGuard over competitive solutions because of its flexible multi-factor authentication (MFA) capabilities and tight integration with highly secure Identity-Bound Biometrics. Government entities increasingly face a plethora of cybersecurity threats, including ransomware, phishing, and data breaches, so government agencies must have the most vigorous possible cyber defense in place at every level. BIO-key's security products, like PortaGuard, provide county leaders with a comprehensive set of robust solutions to address the most imminent cyber security threats to protect their staff and constituents' access to mission-critical data. PortalGuard provides counties with very flexible security options that ensure a successful implementation of advanced controls and improved and flexible MFA security when accessing county workstations, for example. A significant BIO-key differentiator is that its biometric authentication options confirm the true identity of each user instead of merely validating their hardware device, delivering much more effective protection against cyber security threats while providing streamlined access to county systems and data.

"It is clear that the public sector is under attack daily by entities looking to cause harm," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard. "County governments select our PortalGuard platform because it combines proven security capabilities with superior convenience and affordability while ensuring that only authorized users are granted access to county data. The most successful security initiatives are the ones that deliver flexible and cost-effective approaches for implementing highly scalable and redundant IAM solutions to reduce or eliminate cyber risks – this is the true value that the BIO-key provides its customers."

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.BIO-key.com )

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

