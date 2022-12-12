AGCO to Host Analyst Meeting

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, infrastructure and precision ag technology, announced today that it will conduct an analyst meeting in New York City on Friday, December 16, 2022. The meeting will include presentations by Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Damon Audia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Seth Crawford, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Precision Ag and Digital and Louisa Parker-Smith, Global Head of Sustainability. The briefing will begin at 9:00 a.m. E.S.T. and is expected to conclude by 11:00 a.m. Investors may also attend virtually and can register on AGCO’s corporate website in the "Investors" section at www.agcocorp.com. The Analyst Meeting will be archived immediately afterwards.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO, Financial) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

