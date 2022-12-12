SAN CARLOS, Calif., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun ( OPRT, Financial), a mission-driven fintech and digital banking platform, announced today that the company was recognized by Rivel, Inc. with a 2022 Rivel 5.0 Investor Award for Management Access. The Rivel 5.0 Awards recognize companies that receive a 5.0 or higher score (on a scale of 6) for 11 different categories in an investor perception study conducted by Rivel.



Rivel perception studies are formulated by interviews with both buy-side and sell-side investment professionals, who are the sole arbiters over which companies are recognized with awards. In a recent Rivel perception study, Oportun scored ratings for management credibility and access to senior management that were leading amongst all financial services companies, and companies with similar market capitalizations. Oportun was recognized with the award at Rivel’s 2022 GuideLign Conference in New York City.

“Oportun is committed to excellence, transparency, and accuracy across our business,” said Jonathan Coblentz, Oportun’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. “We’re pleased that this recognition from Rivel, sourced directly from the investment community, validates our team’s adherence to these important principles in our interactions with current and prospective investors.”

“Our 30 years of research within the professional investment community globally have repeatedly shown that corporate leadership is the absolute most important driver of investment decisions among active investors. Providing analysts and portfolio managers with ample access to senior management is therefore a critical building block of a company’s market valuation,” said Gene Rubin, President of Rivel. “Oportun Financial exemplifies this trait as it has ranked at the top of the first quartile among the 500+ studies we’ve completed over the last 5 years.”

About Oportun

Oportun ( OPRT) is an A.I.-powered digital banking platform that seeks to make financial health effortless for anyone. Driven by a mission to provide inclusive and affordable financial services, Oportun helps its 1.9 million hardworking members meet their daily borrowing, savings, banking, and investing needs. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $14.7 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.3 billion in interest and fees, and automatically helped members set aside more than $8.5 billion for rainy days and other needs. In recognition of its responsibly designed products, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

About Rivel

Since 1991, Rivel has been helping companies improve valuation, mitigate risk and drive performance. Rivel advises management teams and boards on how aligning attitudes and behaviors of key stakeholders (Employees, Customers and Shareholders) can make the difference between success and failure in their business. By understanding key decision drivers of each audience (through precise measurements) and acting on this information, our clients build better outcomes.

