AEye%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, invites attendees to an immersive lidar experience at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), taking place January 5 - 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. Visitors to AEye’s indoor and outdoor exhibit areas can experience lidar first-hand by stepping inside a virtual reality lidar data point cloud, walking through a live, lidar-monitored crosswalk, and riding through the streets of Las Vegas in AEye’s ShadowVan demonstration vehicle.

To experience the power and precision of adaptive lidar, visit AEye booth #3429 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), and at the live demonstration area outside the LVCC, in the West Hall lot. To set up a meeting or schedule a demo, contact [email protected].

Safer Mobility for All

AEye lidar enables safer mobility for all modes of transportation - from cars and trucks, to pedestrians and cyclists. Roadway fatalities continue to increase at an alarming rate, and are at a 16-year high, with nearly 50%2C000+fatalities+annually due to motor vehicle and pedestrian-vehicle traffic collisions. At CES, AEye will demonstrate how reducing those numbers using technology is possible - now. The company will also release findings of its “Safer Mobility Survey,” conducted in partnership with the Partners+for+Automated+Vehicle+Education+%28PAVE%29, which gauges Americans’ views on road safety for all road users, including drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

An Immersive Lidar Experience

Through a series of interactive demonstrations, visitors to AEye’s West Hall locations will learn how adaptive lidar improves pedestrian safety, enables safe, high-speed highway ADAS and autonomous functionality, and future-proofs autonomous development.

Attendees can visit AEye in one of two locations for an immersive lidar demo experience:

Inside, at booth #3429, in the LVCC West Hall:

Journey through a point cloud – Don a virtual reality headset and walk through a point cloud to see first-hand how lidar accurately captures information about the 3D world.

– Don a virtual reality headset and walk through a point cloud to see first-hand how lidar accurately captures information about the 3D world. Experience a lidar-monitored crosswalk – Walk through a live, lidar-monitored crosswalk to see how adaptive lidar works in real-time to identify and track pedestrians in a zone in order to improve crowd monitoring and enhance pedestrian safety.

Outside, in the LVCC West Hall lot:

Take a Ride in AEye’s ShadowVan – Experience Continental’s HRL131 Long Range Lidar production intent sample, built on AEye%26rsquo%3Bs+4Sight%26trade%3B+Intelligent+Sensing+Platform, as it reconfigures performance modes on-the-fly for optimized perception in different driving environments, such as parking lots, city streets, and highways.

– Experience Continental’s HRL131 Long Range Lidar production intent sample, built on AEye%26rsquo%3Bs+4Sight%26trade%3B+Intelligent+Sensing+Platform, as it reconfigures performance modes on-the-fly for optimized perception in different driving environments, such as parking lots, city streets, and highways. Immerse yourself in a point cloud – Put on a VR headset and fly through a live, long-range point cloud to see how it accurately captures the world in 3D.

– Put on a VR headset and fly through a live, long-range point cloud to see how it accurately captures the world in 3D. Try out AEye’s SteadiCam – Adjust the pitch angle of the adaptive lidar in this interactive software demo to see how the HRL131 product adapts to road slopes, speed bumps, and potholes on-the-fly.

AEye will also participate in a panel on the %26ldquo%3BAnatomy+of+Autonomy%26rdquo%3B at SAE’s CES Connect2Car event. The panel, scheduled for January 5 at 10am PT, will feature AEye’s founder and CTO Luis Dussan, as well as executives from Aurora, Uber, and Ford.

AEye’s 4Sight Intelligent Sensing Platform is the industry’s only adaptive, solid-state, and software-definable lidar platform. It utilizes adaptive lidar to improve the probability of detection and accuracy of classification – complementing existing sensors and increasing the speed and accuracy of decision-making. As a software-definable platform, 4Sight facilitates the release of new industry-advancing applications across the scale of autonomy, future-proofing automotive development and paving the way for the software-defined car, while allowing for multiple ITS applications and both long- and-short-range detection using only one sensor. For more information on AEye’s solutions across markets, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aeye.ai%2F.

About AEye

AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics, and off-highway applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Japan, Korea, and the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005178/en/