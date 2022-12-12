Florida State University graduate offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons is the captain of this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®. Gibbons was selected from 22 players for his remarkable commitment to community service.

“The only thing more impressive than Dillan’s fierceness on the field is his philanthropy off of it,” said Mike Norvell, head coach of Florida State. “He is a smart, thoughtful leader, and he has made a massive difference in his time as a Florida State Seminole. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor than Dillan.”

When name, image and likeness (NIL) deals became legal for college athletes, Gibbons launched the nonprofit Big Man, Big Heart to encourage other athletes to direct their NIL earnings to charitable opportunities. The St. Petersburg, Fla., native and graduate of Clearwater Central Catholic has raised nearly $500,000 since the organization's launch, helping fund experiences and medical costs for children with leukemia, Down syndrome and a rare disease called VACTRL.

A member of the 2021 ACC All-Academic Team, Gibbons also organized the Shop with a Player event through the Tallahassee Boys & Girls Club, participated in the GoFundMe College Charity Challenge and planned a Teach a Kid to Fish Event with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognizes college football athletes – across all divisions – and the nonprofits they serve. Since the roster was announced in September, fans have been voting on ESPN.com/Allstate for their honorary captain.

“Dillan Gibbons is what the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team stands for: selflessness, compassion and community,” said Troy Hawkes, executive vice president and general manager of sales at Allstate. “His work has already changed the lives of so many, and we can’t wait to see the impact he’ll have in the future.”

Gibbons will be recognized at The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8 on ESPN, and at the Allstate Sugar Bowl® on Dec. 31. Learn more about him and the commendable efforts of the other 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team at ESPN.com%2FAllstate.

