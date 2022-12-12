CANFIELD, Ohio and EMLENTON, Penn., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers National Banc Corp. (“Farmers” or the “Company”) ( FMNB), the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield (“Farmers National Bank”), and Emclaire Financial Corp. (“Emclaire”) ( EMCF), the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton (“Emlenton Bank”), jointly announced today that they have received regulatory approvals, including approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, necessary to complete the proposed merger of Emclaire Financial Corp. with and into FMNB Merger Subsidiary V, LLC, a newly-formed wholly-owned subsidiary of Farmers (the “Merger”) pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated as of March 23, 2023 by and between Farmers and Emclaire (the “Merger Agreement”), and the related merger of Emlenton Bank with and into Farmers National Bank. The Merger is expected to be completed in January of 2023.



Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $4.1 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.’s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 46 banking locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Summit, Portage, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets and Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Total wealth management assets under care at September 30, 2022 were $2.9 billion.

Emclaire Financial Corp. is the parent company of the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton, an independent, nationally chartered, FDIC-insured community commercial bank headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania, operating 19 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson and Mercer Counties, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s common stock is quoted on and traded through NASDAQ under the symbol “EMCF”. For more information visit Emclaire’s website at www.emclairefinancial.com.

