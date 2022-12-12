HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. ( SFET) (TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or the “Company”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that Safe-T was ranked as one of the 100 fastest growing companies in Israel by Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, and Globes, a leading financial publication in Israel.

“We are extremely proud to announce that Safe-T ranked 14th among Israel’s 100 fastest growing companies between 2018-2021 out of 1000 companies reached the final stage that were identified with high growth. Growth has been our main goal in the past three years, and we believe that the recognition by a leading international data company and Israel's leading financial publication is a validation of our continuous efforts, and success in achieving our missions" said Shachar Daniel, Safe-T's Chief Executive Officer.

"We established a scalable network, and a range of products and technologies, which allow us to expand our reach, support enterprise customers and private consumers, and generate consecutive growth, year after year. From January through September this year, we presented a growth of over 109% compared to the same period of 2021. Safe-T is well positioned in the enormous market of privacy and cybersecurity, and we plan to continue to manage our business efficiently to improve growth and profitability" Mr. Daniel added.

Safe-T finished the year of 2018 with $1.4 million in revenues, while revenues for the year 2021 amounted to $10.3 million, representing a CAGR of over 91%. Momentum continues into 2022 as revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, reached a record high of $13.6 million, already significantly exceeding full-year 2021 revenues.

“The Fastest Growing Companies in Israel" is a list of the top 100 companies, which rank is based on CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for the period between 2018 and 2021. This is the second year in which Globes is publishing the ranking of Statista's fastest growing companies in Israel. The ranking was based on extensive research of thousands of private and public companies. Criteria included revenues for the years 2018 through 2021, organic growth, CAGR and more.

The full rank is available here .

Statista is one of the world's leading data platforms for analyzing strategic markets, statistics, and providing research findings. Statista, which is headquartered in Germany and was founded in 2007, has more than 1,000 employees in 12 cities worldwide. Statista's Research & Analysis Department conducts analyses and research for its customers, who include multinational corporations, more than 2,000 universities and technical schools, leading consultancy and management companies, advertising agencies, trade organizations, banks and financial institutions, political NGOs and many others.

Safe-T Group Ltd. ( SFET) (TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments: enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cybersecurity and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for advanced and basic users, ensuring full personal protection for all personal and digital information.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

The ZoneZero® cybersecurity solutions for enterprises are available by our reseller, TerraZone Ltd., a global information security provider, as a solution or cloud service. The solutions, designed for cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational data access, storage and exchange use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safetgroup.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its ability to expand its reach, support enterprise customers and private consumers and generate consecutive growth, year after year, as well as its ability to manage its business efficiently to improve growth. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 29, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

