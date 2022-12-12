Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) invites students across the U.S. to show off their artistic side in the 17th+Annual+K12+Art+Competition. This year’s competition is open through January 31, 2023, and for the second year in a row is open to students both inside and outside of K12-powered schools.

“For nearly two decades the K12 Art Competition has invited young people to be a part of a uniquely inclusive showcase,” said Karen Ghidotti, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Stride. “This year, we look forward to introducing more young artists to the limitless potential that exists at the intersection of technology and artistic expression.”

This year’s competition is presented in collaboration with Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). Winners will be selected by a panel of judges set to include artists and art educators.

"Offering more degree programs and specializations than any other art and design university, SCAD is uniquely qualified to prepare talented students for professional creative careers,” said Chris Peterson, who leads brand partnerships and innovation at SCADpro, SCAD’s in-house design and innovation studio. “Part of that preparation includes opportunities like the K12 Art Competition, which can not only help shape a student’s portfolio but also potentially lead to incredible career opportunities."

Winners will be selected from across the U.S., with students competing with their peers based on grade bands – K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12 – no matter where they attend school. Each grade band will produce three winners set to receive up to $1,000 in prizes, and selected works will be showcased at Stride’s headquarters in Reston, Virginia.

The K12 Art Competition is just one opportunity for students to compete on a national stage presented by the leader of innovative, high-quality, and tech-enabled education solutions. Students can discover diverse industries and creative outlets through national competitions+and+contests throughout the year, including cooking, photography, a spelling bee, STEM topics, and more. Professional judges, exciting prizes, and an inclusive platform allow students to spotlight their talent and creativity, whether or not they attend a K12-powered school.

Registration for the K12 Art Competition is open through 11:59 PM (ET) on January 31, 2023. Visit www.stridelearning.com%2Fcompetitions to learn more and to register.

