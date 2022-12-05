Oracle Sets the Date for its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Announcement

2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2022

Earnings Results to be released on December 12, 2022, After the Close of the Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its second quarter fiscal year 2023 results will be released on Monday, December 12th, after the close of the market. Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results. The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

SOURCE Oracle

