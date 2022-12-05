PR Newswire

Next generation architecture positions company for ongoing network transformation

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Evolutio, an expert company in the integration of cloud services and solutions, is upgrading its network with Ribbon's Virtual C20, making it the first European provider to leverage this solution, and gaining a more robust call platform.

"At Evolutio we are focused on innovation to provide a better service to our customers. This requires moving a lot of our network technology forward, which is resource-intensive both in terms of Opex and staff time. The Virtual C20 allows us to align ourselves with our customers' needs, providing them with the best offering and ensuring the best experience at every touch point, both for them and their users," said Juan Diego Barrado, CIO - CTO of Evolutio. "In this sense, Ribbon's ability to upgrade us to the highest level of technology for virtualized call control, without us having to start from scratch or retrain our team, represents an invaluable asset, while providing us with a more sustainable platform that consumes less energy and is designed for future enhancements."

Ribbon's Virtual C20 delivers call control that operates on the newest technology architectures while retaining the best features of its predecessors, dating back more than thirty years to the Nortel DMS family and the CS 2000. The solution offers an unprecedented ability to simultaneously accommodate multiple last mile/ kilometer architectures, enabling service providers to collapse numerous central offices regardless of the brand or type of existing equipment. The C20's scale and resiliency make it ideal for complete network transformations, whether immediate or over extended periods.

"We're proud that Evolutio trusts us to modernize their network and reduce costs," said Steve McCaffery, Ribbon's EVP Sales, APAC & EMEA. "Our highly flexible Virtual C20 solution, along with our professional services teams, create an especially compelling business case to the many service providers around the world still operating legacy switch platforms that are end of life. We believe that the Virtual C20 is unequaled in its ability to cost-effectively transform service provider networks without inherently requiring a massive replacement of last mile / kilometer infrastructure."

Evolutio believes it offers its customers the best option to achieve their goals, accompanying them throughout their journey of improvement and implementation of new technologies. With the Virtual C20, the expert company in service integration continues to improve customer service by increasing the efficiency of its operations.

About Ribbon



Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

About Evolutio

Evolutio is an expert company in integration of cloud services for the main multinational and domestic companies in the Spanish market. Its objective is to boost the agility, flexibility and innovation capacity of its clients, helping them to achieve the maximum possible value from their business and accompanying them in their digitalization process. Headquartered in Madrid, Evolutio has a portfolio of assets in Spain that includes more than 5,600 kilometers of network, 3 data centers and more than 6,200 virtual machines, 270 cybersecurity certifications, more than 1,000 highly qualified experts and it inherits a track record of more than 30 years of experience in the sector. For more information, visit evolutio.com

