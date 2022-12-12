Jakarta, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NusaTrip , the Indonesia-based online travel agent (OTA) and travel platform of Society Pass Incorporated ("SoPa”) ( SOPA), Southeast Asia’s (SEA) leading data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem, today announces the expansion of NusaTrip’s +500 global airline partners network by adding JetStar Airways, VietJet Air, NokAir, Thai Smile Air, and Thai Lion Air. With the addition of these low-cost carriers, users can enjoy more flight content, travel options, competitive pricing, and convenience in booking multiple trips / airlines through NusaTrip’s consolidator and distribution technology platform, NusaXchange.



NusaXchange connects worldwide flight content through streamlined integration with low-cost and full-service airlines from multiple points of sale and enables its global distribution with ease. NusaTrip’s flight contents include a wide range of domestic and international inbound-outbound routes.

NusaTrip’s CEO, Johanes (Joe) Chang underlines that the company continuously improves the richness of flight content in its NusaXchange platform, to cater to a broader range audience that increasingly demands a more varied and personalised experience. "Direct connectivity with more airline partners means more inventory to offer, more reliable and faster responses, as well as more competitive pricing for our customers and distribution partners."

Low-cost carriers are gaining momentum during the recovery period of the COVID-19 pandemic. As elaborated in the Low Cost Airlines Market By Purpose, By Destination, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2030 , the value of the global low-cost airlines market is projected to grow from USD 155 billion in 2016 to USD 440 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030.

NusaTrip’s newest airline partners of choice are the leading low-cost carriers in their respective regions. Carrying more than 250 million passengers worldwide since 2004, JetStar serves more than 5,000 flights to over 85 destinations every week - across Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Pacific. VietJet, together with its affiliate, ThaiVietJet, operates a total of 197 domestic routes in Vietnam and Thailand, as well as international routes to Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Cambodia, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, and India. NokAir, a subsidiary of Thai Airways International, is a SkyTrax-certified 3-star low-cost airline and offers flights to 25 destinations throughout Thailand and Myanmar.

NusaTrip offers ease of travel options from arranging multiple airlines/ routes to serving personalised flight preferences. NusaTrip’s one-stop booking platform allows users of different travel styles to prepare their itineraries easily. Customers who book last-minute air tickets and hotel rooms benefit from a wide range of airline selections, schedule options, and trip destinations. Travel connoisseurs may also take advantage of convenience in pre-flight arrangements, including selecting a preferred seat, meals, or extra baggage.

As the travel business vertical, NusaTrip’s industry leadership and initiatives simultaneously strengthens the Society Pass ecosystem and broaden the company’s network in the fast-growing Southeast Asia markets.

About JetStar Airways

For more information, please check out: https://www.jetstar.com/id/en/about-us .

About VietJet Air

Vietjet Air’s fleet consists of nearly 100 new-generation A320, A321 and A330 aircraft, with an average fleet age of 2 to 3 years, making it one of the airlines with the newest fleet in the region and the world. Together with its affiliate, Thai Vietjet, the airlines operate more than 150 domestic routes in Vietnam and Thailand, as well as international routes to India, Japan, South Korea, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan and Kazakhstan, etc.

As a new-age carrier, Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

For more information, please check out: https://www.vietjetair.com/en .

About Nok Air

Nok Air is a new low-cost airline registered under Nok Airlines Public Company Limited. It is a joint venture between public and private investors. Nok is the Thai language for ‘Bird’. Nok Air offers the largest number of domestic routes within Thailand along with expanding Asian destinations.

For more information, please check out: https://nokair.com .

About NusaTrip

Founded in 2013, NusaTrip is an IATA-licensed online travel agency that serves both local and global customers and partners by optimizing cutting-edge technology and providing quality customer-centric support team-as-a-service. NusaXchange platform is the travel technology built to consolidate worldwide flight content through streamlined integration with low-cost and full-service airlines from multiple points of sale and enables its global distribution at ease.

NusaTrip is a member of Society Pass Incorporated ( SOPA) ecosystem, with headquarters in Jakarta and representative offices in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

For more information, please check out: https://www.nusatrip.com .

About Society Pass Inc

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated ( SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SOPA shares were added to the Russell 2000 index in December 2021.

SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa’s data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group , a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks , a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com , Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph , a popular grocery delivery company in the Philippines; Handycart.vn , a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan.ph , a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines.

For more information on Society Pass, please check out:

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

