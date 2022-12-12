For the fourth year in a row, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) earned a J.D. Power certificationi for providing an “outstanding customer service experience” to its financial advisors who contact the company by phone for assistance. The Ameriprise Advice & Wealth Management and RiverSource call centers earned the certification following a rigorous evaluation and survey of advisors’ recent servicing interactions.

“At Ameriprise, we pride ourselves on delivering world-class service to our clients and the financial advisors who serve them,” said Kelly Metz, Executive Vice President of Service & Operations at Ameriprise. “J.D. Power’s continued recognition of our outstanding customer service experience reflects our deep expertise and advanced capabilities – and our culture of caring and excellence. We’re grateful for the accolade, but even more so for the opportunity to serve millions of satisfied Ameriprise clients and help them achieve their financial goals for the future.”

Ameriprise earned the certification as a result of exceeding the performance requirements on J.D. Power’s research on phone navigation experiences and contact center interactions. The firm is among a small number of companies across various industries to achieve the accolade.

Ameriprise also received this distinction in 2019, 2020 and 2021. For more information about the certification, visit jdpower.com/ccc.

