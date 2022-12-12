%3Cb%3ELocaliQ%3C%2Fb%3E, the Digital Marketing Solutions (DMS) business of %3Cb%3EGannett+Co.%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E(NYSE: GCI),announced the launch of new appointment scheduling software created to help small business owners take control of their most valuable asset – time. The scheduling tool from LocaliQ removes the barriers to setting up and accepting appointments, providing customers with everything needed to manage their busy calendar twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

The scheduling platform enables small businesses to set up customized scheduling links by setting hours of availability, configuring types of appointments, and even integrating with their Google Calendar. This scheduling link can be instantly shared with prospective customers or accessed via a widget on the website. Customers can book, reschedule, or cancel appointments, and automated notification and reminder settings are built in to keep calendars in sync. The LocaliQ scheduling tool is a no-download solution that works on both desktop and mobile browsers.

“We are always working to prioritize ways to support small businesses and enhance their experience,” said Kris Barton, President of Digital Marketing Solutions at Gannett. “The LocaliQ scheduling software simplifies scheduling and empowers businesses to quickly manage and organize customer appointments, giving them more time to focus on growing and retaining their customer base.”

The LocaliQ scheduling platform allows businesses to see all information regarding customer appointments and lead details in a single dashboard, streamlining scheduling management. With two different plans designed to meet unique business needs, options include a free version, for those just starting out or Scheduler Pro, for the busy professional. Both versions include access to the dashboard and a suite of complimentary features. The free version of the tool helps small or medium size businesses streamline their scheduling and gives the business the ability to customize a scheduling link, add it to their website, and start accepting appointments immediately. Scheduler Pro, for more seasoned professionals or emerging businesses, provides additional appointment types, more flexibility with availability, and enhanced calendar features.

“The LocaliQ scheduling tool is invaluable. It helps businesses create a hassle-free customer experience by easily accepting appointments online, at any time of the day,” said Olga Barrocas, Director of Presence Product Solutions at LocaliQ. “The feature rich dashboard makes it easy to manage your schedule and engage with customers, eliminating no-shows and missed opportunities for income and repeat customers."

LocaliQ is an advanced digital marketing platform powered by proprietary marketing technology, data, and expertise. LocaliQ provides a suite of marketing automation, channel campaign management, CRM, and insight tools combined with expert-led services to help businesses make the most of their budget and reach customers on the right channels while leveraging data and insights to make smart growth decisions.

