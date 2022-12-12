Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the trusted consumer-first platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, today made a key leadership appointment, naming pharmacy industry veteran Dr. Scott Knoer, Pharm.D., MS, FASHP, as the company’s first-ever Chief Pharmacy & Innovation Officer.

In this role, Dr. Knoer will oversee pharmacy strategy and innovation efforts for Hims & Hers. Knoer will direct efforts to develop proprietary formulations that will make it possible to provide customers with personalized health and wellness advancements. Hims & Hers recent pharmacy developments include a 300,000 square foot facility in Ohio and a recently opened 25,000 square foot facility in Arizona.

“Modern healthcare requires a pioneering approach to improve the solutions of today and deliver the advancements of tomorrow. The addition of Dr. Knoer as Chief Pharmacy & Innovation Officer is the next step forward for our brand, our team and our solutions,” said Andrew Dudum, Chief Executive Officer at Hims & Hers. “Scott is a deep bench academic with real-world experience transforming pharmacy operations at a large health network, and a proven leader in the field. His impact will be immediate as we develop more personalized solutions for everyone,” added Dudum.

“I am humbled by this opportunity to help define the future of modern healthcare and wellness,” said Dr. Scott Knoer, Chief Pharmacy & Innovation Officer at Hims & Hers. “I’ve spent my career at the cutting edge of pharmacy innovation, and I am incredibly excited to put that skillset to work. The level of innovation and personalization being done across Hims & Hers pharmacy operations istruly disruptive and unlike anything I have seen before. The true power and impact of compounded pharmacy solutions is just beginning, and it's clear that Hims & Hers has a crystal clear vision to define the next stage of this industry,” added Knoer.

Dr. Knoer brings over two decades of executive and academic experience at the highest levels of the pharmacy industry. Prior to joining Hims & Hers, he was the Executive Vice President and CEO of the American Pharmacists Association (APhA) – the 62,000-member professional organization that supports pharmacists in all practice settings across the United States, and helps to develop national guidelines, policies, and best practices that promote patient care and the pharmacist profession.

Prior to leading APhA, Dr. Knoer spent nearly a decade as Chief Pharmacy Officer at the Cleveland Clinic. In this role, he was responsible for all of the Cleveland Clinic’s pharmacy operations, which included the clinic and cancer center; facilities in Ohio, Florida, Toronto, Ontario, Abu Dhabi, and London; 1,500 full-time employees; and an annual $1.4 billion drug budget.

Dr. Knoer has also held pharmacy leadership roles at the University of Minnesota Medical Center - Fairview, and the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. He earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Nebraska College of Pharmacy and completed a residency and master’s degree in Hospital Pharmacy at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Dr. Knoer also brings vast experience across academia, lecturing at dozens of colleges of pharmacy and holding academic appointments at Northeast Ohio Medical University, the University of Texas College of Pharmacy, and the University of Minnesota College of Pharmacy. Dr. Knoer has over 50 peer reviewed publications and has delivered hundreds of national and international invited and keynote lectures. He is an internationally recognized pharmacy expert who has been quoted over 100 times in major national media outlets including print, radio, podcasts and television.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of one of the company’s strongest quarterly earnings reports to date. In Q3 2022, the company reported a record 170,000 new subscriptions, bringing total subscriptions to 991,000. Revenue was up 95% year-over-year to $144.8 million – the third straight quarter of over $100 million in revenue. To see the full Q3 2022 results, click+here.

About Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a consumer-first platform transforming the way customers fulfill their health and wellness needs. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a broad range of conditions, including those related to sexual health, hair loss, dermatology, mental health and primary care. Hims & Hers connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Prescriptions are fulfilled online through licensed pharmacies on a subscription basis, making accessing treatments simple, affordable, and straightforward. Through the Hims & Hers mobile apps, consumers can access a range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services that promote lifelong health and wellness. Hims & Hers products can also be found in tens of thousands of top retail locations in the United States. Launched in November 2017, Hims & Hers serves the entire United States and select locations in the United Kingdom. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about Hims & Hers, please visit forhims.com and forhers.com.

