Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced that Kedar Deshpande, Chief Executive Officer, and Damien Schmitz, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference on December 8, 2022. Kedar Deshpande and Damien Schmitz will participate in a fireside chat at 11:35am PT. A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available on the company's investor relations website (investor.groupon.com).

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

