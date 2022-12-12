CEO William Hartman and CTO Mitchell Felder report successful application of Halberd's patented methodology for Cancer Antigen Eradication Treatment.

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC-PINK:HALB) Chairman, President and CEO William A. Hartman and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, interviewed on "The Street Reports," discuss their groundbreaking accomplishments, successfully eradicating Cancer disease antigens".

Listen here: https://thestreetreports.com/the-street-podcast-features-halberds-groundbreaking-breast-cancer-antigen-eradication-listen-now-ceo-william-hartman-and-cto-mitchell-felder-discuss/

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer and a board-certified attending neurologist stated, "The control of various cancer antigen levels is an indispensable step in eliminating and preventing cancer. The HALB approach is to control the exact concentration (to the picogram/ml level) of CTLA-4. The goal is to precisely lower CTLA-4 concentration to the exact, perfect level which would allow the cancer to be destroyed by the immune system, yet not cause any deleterious side effects. We have successfully applied this same technique of controlling antigen levels to other diseases with consistent success. So far, we have demonstrated this control in-vitro, and are moving to in-vivo testing in animals, and eventually in humans."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, added, "What differentiates Halberd Corporation's patent protected approach from other applications is our extracorporeal (outside the body) method. We don't inject anything into the patient nor have them ingest drugs. Our process reduces or eliminates the negative side effects of medications. Over 100,000 deaths in the U.S. are the result of drug side-effects1."

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, subscribe by submitting this.

(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman

[email protected]

[email protected]

www.halberdcorporation.com

Twitter:@HalberdC

1https://health.usnews.com/health-news/patient-advice/articles/2016-09-27/the-danger-in-taking-prescribed-medications

About The Street Reports

The Street Reports discovering companies from "Wall Street 2 Bay Street" specializes in bringing relevant information on micro-cap, small-cap, and generally undervalued companies to the attention readers/listeners which maybe potential investors.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three granted patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of innovative, forward thinking development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company' cautions our readers that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties and associated estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Halberd Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/730015/The-Street-Podcast-Features-Halberds-Groundbreaking-Cancer-Treatment-Approach-Listen-Now



