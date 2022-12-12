ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company ( MSEX, Financial) will participate in the Bank of America Securities 2022 Virtual Water Conference on Tuesday December 6, 2022 at 2:15 pm. Representing Middlesex Water will be Dennis Doll, Chairman, President and CEO, A. Bruce O’Connor, Sr. Vice President, Treasurer and CFO and Robert Capko, Corporate Controller. The Middlesex Team will participate in a discussion moderated by Julien Dumoulin-Smith, Managing Director, Head of U.S. Power, Utilities & Clean Energy Research, BofA Securities, and discuss financial and operational performance and recent developments.

Webcast Information

Interested investors may access the live audio conversation presentation at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/water2022/idY6Sm3d.cfm A replay of the archived webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event at the Investors section of Middlesex Water’s website www.middlesexwater.com under News & Events/Presentations.

About Middlesex Water Company

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company ( MSEX, Financial) serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex is diligently focused on meeting and balancing the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

This press release contains “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws reflecting the current beliefs or expectations of Middlesex Water Company “MSEX” or the “Company” regarding its future performance, its financial condition, its strategic plans and cash flows, its results of operations as well as any other statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current facts. These statements reflect the Company’s current views and information currently available. This information is based on estimates, assumptions and analysis that the Company believes, as of the date hereof, provide a reasonable basis for the information contained herein. Forward‐looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward‐looking words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “foresees.” Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from forward‐looking statements, and the assumptions on which forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the information contained herein is reflective of future performance, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements as a predictor of future performance. Unless otherwise specified, all information contained in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no duty to update or revise the information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

