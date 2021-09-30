SAN DIEGO

/PRNewswire/ --announces that purchasers or acquirers of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to Olaplex's initial public offering conducted on or around(the "IPO") have untilto seek appointment as lead plaintiff of theclass action lawsuit. Captioned, No. 22-cv-08395 (C.D. Cal.), theclass action lawsuit charges Olaplex as well as certain of its top executives and directors with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.: Olaplex manufactures and sells hair care products. Pursuant to its IPO, Olaplex issued more than 73 million shares of its common stock to the public at a price ofper share for approximate proceeds of more thanto Olaplex.Olaplex purports to participate in the "prestige segment" of the haircare market, which Olaplex claims is "expected to be the fastest growing segment of the global haircare market from 2020 to 2025." However, as theclass action lawsuit alleges, the IPO's offering documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) macroeconomic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than Olaplex had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, Olaplex was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum; and (iii) as a result, it was unlikely that Olaplex would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the IPO's offering documents.On, a Piper Sandler analyst downgraded Olaplex to Neutral from Overweight, stating that her work revealed that "competition and misinformation pose growing risks to [Olaplex]." In addition, the analyst indicated that she anticipated investments in marketing and education were needed to offset the headwinds and that "little room for valuation upside given the risks at play." On this news, Olaplex's stock price fell by more than 12%.Then, on, Olaplex revised its guidance for the 2022 fiscal year. Specifically, Olaplex said it now expects fiscal year 2022 revenue betweenand, significantly down from its prior guidance range ofto. Olaplex further revealed that Olaplex's "updated guidance primarily reflects a slowdown in sales momentum that it attributes to macro-economic pressures, increased competitive activity including discounting, and a moderation in new customer acquisition, as well as inventory rebalancing across certain customers which [Olaplex] believes are in response to these same macro-economic pressures." On this news, Olaplex's stock price fell an additional 56.7%.At the time of the filing of theclass action lawsuit, the price of Olaplex common stock continues to trade below the IPO price ofper share, damaging investors.: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Olaplex pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in theclass action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing theclass action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate theclass action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of theclass action lawsuit.: Robbins Geller is one of the world's leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the 2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering nearlyfor investors last year alone – more than triple the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs' firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever –– inPlease visit the following page for more information:Attorney advertising.Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact:Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900,, CA 92101J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900

