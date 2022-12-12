More than half of people living with HIV experience chronic, or long-term, diarrhea that is serious enough to negatively impact their quality of life

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) and its wholly owned subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) today announced that Napo sponsored the latest episode of The Gayly Dose podcast. The episode, titled "An Unspoken Truth About HIV," focuses on HIV-related diarrhea and aired on World AIDS Day, December 1, 2022. The podcast episode can be viewed by clicking here.

Jeremiah Robinson, a Physician Assistant who is certified as an HIV Specialist by the American Academy of HIV Medicine and serves as a member of Napo's Mytesi® Speaker Bureau, appeared on this episode of The Gayly Dose to discuss the impact that chronic diarrhea can have on all aspects of the lives of people living with HIV, how important it is for HIV patients to speak to their healthcare provider about their bowel movements, and how Mytesi (crofelemer), Napo's antidiarrheal medicine that is FDA approved for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS receiving antiretroviral therapy, works.

"We are very grateful to The Gayly Dose for raising awareness about HIV-related diarrhea on such an important day, World AIDS Day," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO. "More than half of people living with HIV experience chronic, or long-term, diarrhea that is serious enough to negatively impact their quality of life. This type of noninfectious HIV-related diarrhea affects many areas of people's lives - from missing out on social events like having dinner with friends to interfering with daily activities such as commuting to work.1 Thank you to The Gayly Dose team and Jeremiah Robinson for helping to get this message to so many who are suffering unnecessarily."

Mytesi is a non-opiate, plant-based, chloride ion channel modulating antidiarrheal drug and the only oral plant-based prescription medicine approved under FDA Botanical Guidance. Mytesi has a novel mechanism of action that works locally in the gut by gently and effectively modulating and normalizing the flow of water and electrolytes with minimal systemic absorption.

The Gayly Dose is a smart and engaging podcast for LGBTQ+ people. By exploring provocative topics and engaging with thought-provoking guests, the mission of The Gayly Dose is to build a platform - featuring open, honest, and interesting conversations - encouraging a more authentic and connected LGBTQ+ community.

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is a novel, oral plant-based medicine purified from the red bark sap, also referred to as "dragon's blood," of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo Pharmaceuticals has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for Indigenous communities.

About Jaguar Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Napo Therapeutics & Jaguar Animal Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health.

For more information about Jaguar Health, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

1 Dikman AE, Schonfeld E, Srisarajivakul NC, et al. Human immunodeficiency virus-associated diarrhea: still an issue in the era of antiretroviral therapy. Dig Dis Sci. 2015;60:2236-2245. doi:10.1007/s10620-015-3615-y

CONTACT:

Peter Hodge

Jaguar Health, Inc.

[email protected]

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/729965/Jaguar-Health-Subsidiary-Napo-Pharmaceuticals-Sponsors-Episode-of-The-Gayly-Dose-Focused-on-HIV-related-Diarrhea



