MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / STEMTECH CORPORATION (OTCQB:STEK) today announces that Darryl V. Green, Board Director, Investor and Advisor, will be participating at the RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference in New York City. Mr. Green will present the Stemtech opportunity to attendees as Mr. Charles S. Arnold, CEO, and Mr. John W. Meyer, President & COO are attending the Stemtech International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico.

Mr. Green is Founder and President of DVG Ventures & DVG Nutrition since 2014. He specializes in health and nutrition businesses and is a franchise strategist. For over 30 years, from 1983 - 2014, Mr. Green was with GNC Nutrition which included 20 years of corporate and franchise executive positions and over 10 years of various field positions encompassing all facets of retail operations across the United States.

As President of Domestic and Global Franchising, he played an instrumental role in driving GNC Holdings Inc. from a market cap of $1 Billion to over $3.7 Billion. During Mr. Green's tenure, he grew the business to over 3,000 locations in 53 countries, which led GNC Franchising to be the 7th most desired franchise in the world. In 2011, Mr. Green was part of the team that led the number one IPO of the year, helping the company raise an estimated $360 Million.

Mr. Green believes that Stemtech is poised to make tremendous strides in stemceutical™ and skincare product development which will shape the future of the cellular nutrition marketplace. Mr. Green is very excited about the amazing infrastructure built and revolutionary stem cell technology developed at Stemtech, which will drive the Company to achieve record growth and become a major global player in the nutritional and personal care product industry in the coming years.

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical™ company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. Stemtech will introduce a new skincare product at their December International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on November 23, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

